Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AusNet Services Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AST   AU000000AST5

AUSNET SERVICES LTD

(AST)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AusNet Services Gets A$9.58 Billion Takeover Proposal From Brookfield Asset Management

09/19/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Australian power distributor AusNet Services Ltd. said it intends to recommend shareholders accept a takeover proposal from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. that values its equity at 9.58 billion Australian dollars (US$6.96 billion).

Brookfield had raised its offer to A$2.50 per share in cash after making two earlier approaches worth A$2.35-a-share and A$2.45-a-share. The offer price will be reduced by the value of any dividend declared by AusNet prior to a deal completing, AusNet said.

AusNet, which said Brookfield's first proposal was received on August 30, ended trading last week at A$1.98.

AusNet said it will allow Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to carry out due diligence on an exclusive basis to determine whether a binding offer can be made.

"The indicative proposal is subject to several conditions, including due diligence, FIRB approval, unanimous support and recommendation by the Board of AusNet, and execution of a scheme implementation deed," AusNet said.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-21 1947ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSNET SERVICES LTD -0.75% 1.98 End-of-day quote.12.82%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.47% 68.88 Delayed Quote.32.86%
All news about AUSNET SERVICES LTD
05:47pAusNet Services Gets A$9.58 Billion Takeover Proposal From Brookfield Asset M..
DJ
08/04AusNet Services Ltd Announces Resignation of Paul Lynch as Company Secretary
CI
07/30Tesla Megapack Catches Fire at Australian Battery Project
DJ
06/30AUSNET SERVICES : Next step toward unlocking western Victoria's renewable potent..
PU
06/21AUSNET SERVICES : Disaster Power Outage Payments for Businesses
PU
06/21AUSNET SERVICES : Farming certainty under proposed Western Transmission Line
PU
06/21AUSNET SERVICES : Identifies Employee Underpayment Issue
MT
06/10Ausnet Services Ltd Announces Dividend for Six Months Ended March 31, 2021; P..
CI
05/27AUSNET SERVICES : Mallacoota power supply strengthened as AusNet installs Gippsl..
PU
05/20AUSNET SERVICES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 928 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net income 2022 271 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 8 337 M 6 058 M 6 058 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 7 578 M 5 511 M 5 506 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
EV / Sales 2023 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Duration : Period :
AusNet Services Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSNET SERVICES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,98 AUD
Average target price 1,83 AUD
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Narvaez Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Ellul Chief Financial Officer
Peter Mason Independent Chairman
Keith Hopkins Chief Digital Officer & Executive GM-Technology
Prue Crawford-Flett Executive General Manager-Network Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSNET SERVICES LTD12.82%5 511
NEXTERA ENERGY5.82%160 158
ENEL S.P.A.-15.91%83 010
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.86%76 680
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.43%67 913
IBERDROLA, S.A.-20.05%67 806