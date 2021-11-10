Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
2.59 AUD   +0.39%
05:57pAusNet Half Year 2022 Results Release and Presentation
PU
05:57pAusNet Services Half Year 2022 Results
PU
11/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AusNet Services Half Year 2022 Results

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

11 November 2021

Results for Announcement to the Market AusNet Services Half Year 2022 Results

The following documents are attached:

  1. ASX Appendix 4D - Half Year Report for the half year ended 30 September 2021; and
  2. AusNet Services Ltd Interim Financial Report for the financial period ended 30 September 2021.

Naomi Kelly

Company Secretary

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of AusNet Services Ltd.

Investor Relations Enquiries

Media Relations

Adrian Hill

Karen Winsbury

General Manager

Head of External

Strategy & Corporate Development

Communications

+61 438 533 193

+ 61 3 9483 0989

-
4.75
4.75
16 November 2021
17 November 2021
16 December 2021
Interim FY2022 Cents per share
1.90
2.85
4.75
16 November 2020
17 November 2020
17 December 2020
Interim FY2021 Cents per share

11 November 2021

AusNet Services Ltd

ABN: 45 603 317 559

Appendix 4D

Half Year ended 30 September 2021

onlyResults for announcement to the market for the half year ended 30 September 2021

30

30

%

Up /

September

September

change

down

2021

2020

Revenue from ordinary activities ($M)

1,031.8

1,039.4

0.7

down

Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to

useshareholders ($M)

177.5

225.7

21.4

down

Net profit for the year attributable to shareholders ($M)

177.5

225.7

21.4

down

personal

75 cents

67 cents

Net tangible assets per share (cents)

Dividends for the half year ended 30 September 2021

Franked

Unfranked

Total

Ex-dividend date

Record date

Payment date

Refer to the Directors' report within the attached Financial Report for explanation of revenues, profits after income tax and dividends.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

ForThe AusNet Services Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Programme will not be in operation for the FY2022 interim dividend.

For personal use only

AusNet Services Ltd

ACN 603 317 559

Interim Financial Report

For the financial period ended 30 September 2021

AusNet Services Ltd

For personal use only

Contents

Page

Directors' report

3

Lead auditor's independence declaration

13

Consolidated interim income statement

14

Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

15

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

16

Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

17

Consolidated interim statement of cash flows

19

Condensed notes to the consolidated interim financial statements

20

Directors' declaration

39

Independent auditor's review report

40

This interim financial report covers the consolidated entity consisting of AusNet Services Ltd and its subsidiaries. The interim financial report is presented in Australian dollars.

AusNet Services Ltd is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Victoria, Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:

Level 31, 2 Southbank Boulevard

Southbank, Victoria 3006

Australia

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021 and any public announcements made by AusNet Services Ltd during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

The interim financial report was authorised for issue by the Directors on 10 November 2021.

AusNet Services Ltd

Directors' Report

For personal use only

Introduction

The Directors of AusNet Services Ltd present their report on the general purpose interim financial report of the consolidated entity for the financial period ended 30 September 2021.

The financial report is for AusNet Services Ltd and its controlled entities (we, us, our, AusNet or the Group).

Our Board of Directors

The persons listed below were Directors of AusNet Services Ltd during the whole of the financial period and up to the date of this report unless otherwise noted.

Non-executive Directors

Peter Mason (Chair)

Alan Chan Heng Loon

Ralph Craven

Sally Farrier

Li Lequan

Robert Milliner

Nora Scheinkestel

Tan Chee Meng

Executive Director

Tony Narvaez - Managing Director

3

