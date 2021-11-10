ASX Announcement
11 November 2021
Results for Announcement to the Market AusNet Services Half Year 2022 Results
The following documents are attached:
-
ASX Appendix 4D - Half Year Report for the half year ended 30 September 2021; and
-
AusNet Services Ltd Interim Financial Report for the financial period ended 30 September 2021.
Naomi Kelly
Company Secretary
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of AusNet Services Ltd.
-
4.75
4.75
16 November 2021
17 November 2021
16 December 2021
Interim FY2022 Cents per share
1.90
2.85
4.75
16 November 2020
17 November 2020
17 December 2020
Interim FY2021 Cents per share
11 November 2021
AusNet Services Ltd
ABN: 45 603 317 559
|
|
|
Appendix 4D
|
|
|
|
|
|
Half Year ended 30 September 2021
|
onlyResults for announcement to the market for the half year ended 30 September 2021
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
%
|
Up /
|
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
change
|
down
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Revenue from ordinary activities ($M)
|
1,031.8
|
|
1,039.4
|
0.7
|
down
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
useshareholders ($M)
|
177.5
|
|
225.7
|
21.4
|
down
|
|
Net profit for the year attributable to shareholders ($M)
|
177.5
|
|
225.7
|
21.4
|
down
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
75 cents
|
|
67 cents
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets per share (cents)
|
|
|
Dividends for the half year ended 30 September 2021
Franked
Unfranked
Total
Ex-dividend date
Record date
Payment date
Refer to the Directors' report within the attached Financial Report for explanation of revenues, profits after income tax and dividends.
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
ForThe AusNet Services Ltd Dividend Reinvestment Programme will not be in operation for the FY2022 interim dividend.
AusNet Services Ltd
ACN 603 317 559
Interim Financial Report
For the financial period ended 30 September 2021
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Directors' report
|
3
|
Lead auditor's independence declaration
|
13
|
Consolidated interim income statement
|
14
|
Consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
|
15
|
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
|
16
|
Consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
|
17
|
Consolidated interim statement of cash flows
|
19
|
Condensed notes to the consolidated interim financial statements
|
20
|
Directors' declaration
|
39
|
Independent auditor's review report
|
40
This interim financial report covers the consolidated entity consisting of AusNet Services Ltd and its subsidiaries. The interim financial report is presented in Australian dollars.
AusNet Services Ltd is a company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Victoria, Australia. Its registered office and principal place of business is:
Level 31, 2 Southbank Boulevard
Southbank, Victoria 3006
Australia
This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021 and any public announcements made by AusNet Services Ltd during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
The interim financial report was authorised for issue by the Directors on 10 November 2021.
AusNet Services Ltd
Directors' Report
Introduction
The Directors of AusNet Services Ltd present their report on the general purpose interim financial report of the consolidated entity for the financial period ended 30 September 2021.
The financial report is for AusNet Services Ltd and its controlled entities (we, us, our, AusNet or the Group).
Our Board of Directors
The persons listed below were Directors of AusNet Services Ltd during the whole of the financial period and up to the date of this report unless otherwise noted.
Non-executive Directors
Peter Mason (Chair)
Alan Chan Heng Loon
Ralph Craven
Sally Farrier
Li Lequan
Robert Milliner
Nora Scheinkestel
Tan Chee Meng
Executive Director
Tony Narvaez - Managing Director
