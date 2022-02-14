AusNet Services : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AST

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

Yes

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 645,595 Tony Narvaez Tony Narvaez

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

8/2/2022