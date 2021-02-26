Ausnutria Dairy : NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AUSNUTRIA DAIRY CORPORATION LTD 澳優乳業股份有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1717)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 16 March 2021 at Unit 16, 36/F., China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong for the purposes of, among other things, (i) considering and approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2020; and (ii) considering the recommendation on payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

Yan Weibin

Chairman

The People's Republic of China, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Yan Weibin (Chairman), Mr. Bartle van der Meer (Chief Executive Officer) and Ms. Ng Siu Hung; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. Shi Liang (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Qiao Baijun and Mr. Tsai Chang-Hai; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lau Chun Fai Douglas, Mr. Jason Wan and Mr. Aidan Maurice Coleman.