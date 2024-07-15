Aussie Broadband Limited is an Australia-based telecommunications and technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & government. The Residential segment represents services to residential customers, including fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services. Business segment represents services to small and medium size businesses. Its services include connectivity, mobile, voice and support services, leveraging its technology and customer service know how to deliver product offerings and customer service. Wholesale segment offers white label and wholesale capabilities to provide services (connectivity and voice) to large white label partners across all sectors, such as energy, retail, financial and managed service providers with network and customer service. Wholesale segment provides a range of services, including connectivity, mobile, voice, managed network, security and cloud services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services