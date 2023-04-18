Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Austal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:46:01 2023-04-18 am EDT
1.683 AUD   -0.15%
01:13aAustal : NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TOOLSET ‘DEEPMORPHER' ENHANCES RAPID DIGITAL PROTOTYPING OF SHIP HULLS
PU
04/05Austal : Australia and gotland sign mou to develop design for 130 metre high-speed catamaran
PU
04/03Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud
RE
Summary 
Summary

AUSTAL : NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TOOLSET ‘DEEPMORPHER' ENHANCES RAPID DIGITAL PROTOTYPING OF SHIP HULLS

04/18/2023 | 01:13am EDT
MEDIA RELEASE

18 APRIL 2023

Austal's new artificial intelligence toolset 'DeepMorpher' enhances rapid digital prototyping of ship hulls

Austal's new artificial intelligence (AI) toolset, DeepMorpher, is helping the company's Australia-based designers explore broader design spaces whilst significantly reducing resource requirements for complex hull optimisation routines.

Quickly evolving market environments require an innovative approach to provide optimum solutions for emerging trends, including autonomy, decarbonisation, and new naval capabilities. DeepMorpher was developed by Austal Australia to achieve greater efficiencies and productivity in design and engineering.

Max Haase, Development Hydrodynamics Specialist at Austal Australia and co-author of a newly published research article "DeepMorpher: Deep learning-based design space dimensionality reduction for shape optimisation", said "DeepMorpher allows us to efficiently investigate and optimise (conceptually) different hull forms beyond those in our traditional product range. It reduces our reliance on domain expertise and enables greater focus on maximising outcomes based on key customer requirements."

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning has broadened and accelerated our optimisation process, delivering greater options, more quickly for our customers. With the support of high performance computing (HPC) provider DUG Technology, we can reduce the timeframe for hull form optimisation in conjunction with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) by an order of magnitude," he added.

While DeepMorpher has been developed primarily for optimising ship hull forms, it can also be used for arbitrary shape optimisation including many other maritime, aerospace or engineering applications.

Link to the published article in the Journal of Engineering Design, published by Francis and Taylor; DeepMorpher: deep learning-based design space dimensionality reduction for shape optimisation

Austal's 'DeepMorpher' Artificial intelligence tool assists in optimising monohull and multi-hull solutions with maximum hull form efficiency.

-ENDS-

Media Contact:

Cameron Morse

+61 433 886 871

cameron.morse@fticonsulting.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 05:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
