Austal : Australia delivers 14th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
03/11/2022 | 12:16am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 11 MARCH 2022
AUSTAL AUSTRALIA DELIVERS 14TH GUARDIAN CLASS PATROL BOAT
Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) is pleased to announce Austal Australia has delivered the 14thGuardian-class Patrol Boat (GCPB) to the Australian Department of Defence.
The vessel, FSS Tosiwo Nakayama, was then gifted by the Australian Government to the Federated States of Micronesia at a certificate signing ceremony held today at Austal's shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia.
The ceremony was attended in person by Commodore Ivan Ingham AM, Senior ADF Officer WA and Captain Gary Lawton, Commanding Officer HMAS Stirling, with the Federated States of Micronesia being represented by Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama. Pre-recorded video messages from the President of the Federated States of Micronesia, His Excellency Mr David W. Panuelo, and the Honourable Andrew Hastie MP, Assistant Minister for Defence, were played during the official handover ceremony.
The vessel is the first of two Guardian-class Patrol Boats to be delivered to the Federated States of Micronesia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1), part of the Australian Government's Pacific Maritime Security Program.
Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the new vessel was the first of an unprecedented nine naval ships scheduled for delivery to the Commonwealth of Australia in 2022 - including five Guardian-class patrol Boats and four Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats.
"This first of nine ships to be delivered to the Commonwealth this year highlights Austal's proven capability to construct multiple naval vessel projects in Australia, simultaneously," Mr Gregg said.
"We're very proud of our teams - from Austal Australia, the Department of Defence and our supply chain partners throughout the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise, who are continuing to achieve outstanding efficiencies and productivity in the delivery of the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.
"Our warmest congratulations go to Commander Steward Peter from the FSM National Police Maritime Wing and we wish 'fair winds and following seas' to the Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama, Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal and his crew."
Faster than the previous/current Pacific class patrol boats, with improved seakeeping, better amenities, and an enhanced mission capability - including an integrated RHIB stern launch and recovery system - the Guardian-class Patrol Boats provide the Federated States of Micronesia with a much-improved naval asset to carry out border patrols, regional policing, search and rescue, and many other operations domestically and internationally.
The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project was awarded to Austal Australia in May 2016, with an additional contract option awarded in April 2018, taking the program to 21 vessels, valued at more than A$335 million.
Twelve Pacific Island nations including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Palau, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Timor-Leste will receive the vessels through to 2023.
The Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project supports more than 200 direct jobs at Austal Australia and more than 200 indirect jobs nationally through Australian businesses contracted by Austal.
Austal Australia's expanded service centre in Cairns, incorporating a 1,200 tonne (80 metre LOA) slipway and a 1,120 tonne mobile boat hoist, continues to provide in-service support to the growing Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleet; with more than 100 people now employed in a variety of engineering and sustainment roles in the Far North Queensland city.
The 39.5 metre steel monohull patrol boat - designed, constructed and sustained by Austal Australia - is based on a proven design platform that has included the 38 metre Bay-class, 56 metre Armidale-class and 58 metre Cape-class patrol boats that are in service with the Australian Border Force and Royal Australian Navy.
This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited's Chief Executive Officer.
Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama (left) and Commodore Ivan Ingham AM, Senior ADF Officer Western Australia at the official handover ceremony of the 14th Guardian-class Patrol Boat (Photo: Austal Australia)
Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama cutting the ribbon to smash the champagne bottle on the bow of the vessel; supported by Commodore Ivan Ingham AM, Senior ADF Officer Western Australia (Photos: Austal Australia)
Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer and the crew of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama (Photo: Austal Australia)
From left: David Kingston, Assistant Secretary Ship Acquisition Specialist Ships, Department of Defence; Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama; Mr Ian McMillan, Chief Operating Officer Austal Australia; and Commodore Ivan Ingham AM, Senior ADF Officer Western Australia with the crew of the FSS Tosiwo Nakayama (Photo: Austal Australia)
Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama, presenting gifts from the Federated States of Micronesia and the Crew of the FSS Tosiwo Nakayama to the Department of Defence (Mr David Kingston) and Austal (Mr Ian McMillan) (Photo: Austal Australia)
Austal Australia has delivered the 14th Guardian-class Patrol Boat to the Australian Department of Defence. The Australian Government has gifted the vessel, FSS Tosiwo Nakayama, to the Federated States of Micronesia (Photo: Austal Australia)
