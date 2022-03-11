COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 11 MARCH 2022

AUSTAL AUSTRALIA DELIVERS 14TH GUARDIAN CLASS PATROL BOAT

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) is pleased to announce Austal Australia has delivered the 14th Guardian-class Patrol Boat (GCPB) to the Australian Department of Defence.

The vessel, FSS Tosiwo Nakayama, was then gifted by the Australian Government to the Federated States of Micronesia at a certificate signing ceremony held today at Austal's shipyard in Henderson, Western Australia.

The ceremony was attended in person by Commodore Ivan Ingham AM, Senior ADF Officer WA and Captain Gary Lawton, Commanding Officer HMAS Stirling, with the Federated States of Micronesia being represented by Lieutenant Commander Paulino Yangitesmal, Commanding Officer of FSS Tosiwo Nakayama. Pre-recorded video messages from the President of the Federated States of Micronesia, His Excellency Mr David W. Panuelo, and the Honourable Andrew Hastie MP, Assistant Minister for Defence, were played during the official handover ceremony.

The vessel is the first of two Guardian-class Patrol Boats to be delivered to the Federated States of Micronesia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1), part of the Australian Government's Pacific Maritime Security Program.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the new vessel was the first of an unprecedented nine naval ships scheduled for delivery to the Commonwealth of Australia in 2022 - including five Guardian-class patrol Boats and four Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats.

"This first of nine ships to be delivered to the Commonwealth this year highlights Austal's proven capability to construct multiple naval vessel projects in Australia, simultaneously," Mr Gregg said.

"We're very proud of our teams - from Austal Australia, the Department of Defence and our supply chain partners throughout the National Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise, who are continuing to achieve outstanding efficiencies and productivity in the delivery of the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project.