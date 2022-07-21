Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Austal Limited
  News
  Summary
    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:12 2022-07-22 am EDT
2.510 AUD   -1.57%
07/21AUSTAL : USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the United States Navy
PU
07/07AUSTAL : establishes strategic partnership with Spectainer
PU
07/01Australian Shares on Three-Day Losing Streak, Dragged Down by Losses in Energy and Materials
MT
Austal : USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the United States Navy

07/21/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

22 JULY 2022

Austal USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the United States Navy

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that Austal USA has delivered the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the United States Navy.

Santa Barbara is the 16th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to be constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.

Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer said the delivery of the Santa Barbara demonstrated Austal USA's capability to maintain the delivery schedule of multiple naval vessel programs, while expanding shipbuilding capacity.

"Austal USA has continued delivering both the LCS and EPF (Expeditionary Fast Transport) programs for the US Navy while also establishing, opening, and now operating, a new steel shipbuilding facility, which is a credit to the entire team," Mr Gregg said

"To deliver another LCS while preparing for the start of construction of multiple steel vessel programs, including the Navajo-class Towing Salvage and Rescue (T-ATS) ships, is an outstanding achievement. The Austal USA team has proven yet again they are up to the challenge, and I congratulate them and the Navy on this latest milestone."

Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) are built to operate in near-shore environments and support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions. Several Austal USA-built Independence-variant LCS have been deployed to the Western Pacific within the last year, including USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and USS Charleston (LCS 18).

Austal USA is currently constructing three 127 metre LCS, including the recently launched future USS Augusta (LCS 34). Final assembly is underway on the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and modules are under construction for the future USS Pierre (LCS 38).

Austal USA is also constructing several 103 metre EPF vessels and construction has just begun on the first of two 80 metre, steel Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ships (T-ATS) for the United States Navy.

The company is also under contract to construct a 211 metre Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM) for the United States Navy - and up to eleven 110 metre, Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters for the United States Coast Guard.

This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited's Chief Executive Officer.

Austal USA has delivered LCS 32, the future USS Santa Barbara to the United States Navy (Image: Austal USA)

-ENDs-

Media Contact:

Cameron Morse

+61 433 886 871

cameron.morse@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 415 M 975 M 975 M
Net income 2022 70,7 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net cash 2022 178 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 920 M 634 M 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 86,8%
