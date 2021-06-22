Austal : USA AWARDED $44M LCS CONTRACT MODIFICATION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

23 JUNE 2021

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Defense has awarded Austal USA a modification to a previously awarded Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program contract. The modification provides Austal with a total potential additional value of US$44,384,296 (approx. A$58,742,000).

The contract modification exercises options for LCS Class design services, material to support LCS Class design services and the US Navy's Integrated Data Product Model Environment (IDPME).

Austal will provide LCS Class design services to all Independence-class LCS ships and services may include program management, fitting out services, change processing, software maintenance, engineering and lifecycle efforts.

Austal will also maintain an IDPME that shall enable Navy access to enterprise LCS data management.

This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited's Chief Executive Officer.

