    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED

(ASB)
  Report
Austal : USA AWARDED $44M LCS CONTRACT MODIFICATION

06/22/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

23 JUNE 2021

AUSTAL USA AWARDED US$44M LCS CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that the United States Department of Defense has awarded Austal USA a modification to a previously awarded Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program contract. The modification provides Austal with a total potential additional value of US$44,384,296 (approx. A$58,742,000).

The contract modification exercises options for LCS Class design services, material to support LCS Class design services and the US Navy's Integrated Data Product Model Environment (IDPME).

Austal will provide LCS Class design services to all Independence-class LCS ships and services may include program management, fitting out services, change processing, software maintenance, engineering and lifecycle efforts.

Austal will also maintain an IDPME that shall enable Navy access to enterprise LCS data management.

This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited's Chief Executive Officer.

-ENDs-

Media Contact:

Cameron Morse

+61 433 886 871

cameron.morse@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Austal Limited published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 03:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 546 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net income 2021 81,8 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net cash 2021 208 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
Yield 2021 4,07%
Capitalization 751 M 565 M 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 86,3%
Income Statement Evolution
