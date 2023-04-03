Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Austal Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASB   AU000000ASB3

AUSTAL LIMITED

(ASB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:36:18 2023-04-03 am EDT
1.645 AUD   -4.64%
12:19aShipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud
RE
04/02Austal Appoints CFO
MT
03/31SEC Charges Austal USA Executives With Accounting Fraud
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud

04/03/2023 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd sank as much as 8.4% to its lowest level in more than four years on Monday after the United States Department of Justice indicted three of its former U.S. employees on manipulating financial information.

Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

The SEC and DOJ alleged that the individuals artificially reduced and suppressed an accounting metric, called estimate at completion (EAC), in relation to multiple littoral combat ships that Austal was building for the U.S. Navy.

The company since then has announced a write-back to adjust its revenue and profit, settled an investigation by Australia's securities regulator, and conducted its own investigation into the matter, which resulted in the resignation of the president of Austal USA.

About 1.2 million shares changed hands, compared with the monthly average of around 791,900 shares.

Austal is down 17% so far this year, as of last close, compared with a 2.1% increase in the ASX All Ordinaries index.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AUSTAL LIMITED
12:19aShipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud
RE
04/02Austal Appoints CFO
MT
03/31SEC Charges Austal USA Executives With Accounting Fraud
DJ
03/15AUSTAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/24Austal Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Austal Falls to Fiscal H1 Loss as Cost of Sales Jump
MT
02/23Transcript : Austal Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
CI
02/23Austal Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Dividend for the Six Months Ended December..
CI
02/13Austal Delivers Fourth Vessel to Royal Australian Navy
MT
02/12Austal Limited Delivers 4Th Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boat to RAN
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 486 M 996 M 996 M
Net income 2023 32,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2023 11,1 M 7,44 M 7,44 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 623 M 417 M 417 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 982
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart AUSTAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,73 AUD
Average target price 2,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Gregg Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Geoffrey Buchanan Chief Financial Officer
John Rothwell Non-Executive Chairman
Ian McMillan Chief Operating Officer
Sarah Adam-Gedge Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTAL LIMITED-17.07%417
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-13.77%6 107
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.9.62%4 203
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-11.76%3 565
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.1.17%3 401
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-16.92%2 147
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer