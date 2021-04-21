Austar Lifesciences : PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 04/21/2021 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Austar Lifesciences Limited ("Company"), you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser, the transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. Austar Lifesciences Limited 奧 星 生 命 科 技 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6118) PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021 at Conference Room, Rooms 2010-2013, 20th Floor, No. 1018, Changning Road, Changning District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China ("Annual General Meeting") (or any adjournment thereof), is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is sent to you with this circular. If you do not intend to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting in person, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish, and in such case, the form of proxy previously submitted shall be deemed to be revoked. 22 April 2021 CONTENTS Page Definitions............................................................................................................................... 1 Letter from the Board Introduction................................................................................................................... 3 General mandates to issue and repurchase Shares......................................................... 4 Re-election of retiring Directors.................................................................................... 5 Annual General Meeting................................................................................................ 6 Closure of register of members...................................................................................... 6 Responsibility statement................................................................................................ 7 Recommendation........................................................................................................... 7 General information....................................................................................................... 7 Miscellaneous................................................................................................................ 7 Appendix I - Explanatory statement on the Repurchase Mandate...................... I-1 Appendix II - Details of retiring Directors proposed for re-election..................... II-1 Notice of Annual General Meeting....................................................................................... AGM-1 - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings: "Annual General Meeting" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021 at Conference Room, Rooms 2010-2013, 20th Floor, No. 1018, Changning Road, Changning District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, the notice of which is set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular, or any adjournment thereof "Articles" the articles of association of the Company, as amended from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "BVI" the British Virgin Islands "Companies Act" the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands "Company" Austar Lifesciences Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Extension Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to the effect that any Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will be added to the total number of Shares which may be allotted and issued under the General Mandate "General Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the resolution set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting as resolution numbered 4(A) "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Latest Practicable Date" 16 April 2021, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information contained herein - 1 - DEFINITIONS "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "Nomination Committee" the nomination committee of the Board "PRC" the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "Repurchase Mandate" a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase the fully paid-up Shares up to 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of passing the resolution set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting as resolution numbered 4(B) "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) for the time being of the Share(s) "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Takeovers Code" the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers "USA" the United States of America "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "%" per cent. English translation of names in Chinese or other language under which are marked with "*" in this circular are for identification purpose only. References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates. - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD Austar Lifesciences Limited 奧 星 生 命 科 技 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6118) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Ho Kwok Keung, Mars Cricket Square (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Hutchins Drive Mr. Ho Kin Hung P.O. Box 2681 Mr. Chen Yuewu Grand Cayman KY1-1111 Madam Zhou Ning Cayman Islands Non-executive Director: Principal place of business Madam Ji Lingling in Hong Kong: Independent non-executive Directors: Workshop 6 on 1/F. New Trade Plaza Mr. Cheung Lap Kei No. 6 On Ping Street, Shatin Madam Chiu Hoi Shan New Territories Mr. Leung Oi Kin Hong Kong 22 April 2021 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSED GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS INTRODUCTION The purposes of this circular are to provide you with information regarding the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting and to give you notice of the Annual General Meeting. At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions relating to, among other matters, (i) the proposed grant of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate and the Extension Mandate to the Directors; and (ii) the re-election of retiring Directors will be proposed to seek approval of the Shareholders. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES At the Annual General Meeting, the Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the grant of the General Mandate to enable the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new Shares not exceeding 20% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the relevant resolution. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the number of Shares in issue was 512,582,000. Subject to the passing of the relevant resolution, the maximum number of new Shares (assuming that there will be no change in the number of Shares in issue between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting) to be issued under the General Mandate is 102,516,400. Ordinary resolutions will also be proposed at the Annual General Meeting for the grant of the Repurchase Mandate to enable the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares up to 10% of the number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of the resolution and to extend the General Mandate by an amount representing the aggregate number of issued Shares repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the number of Shares in issue was 512,582,000. Accordingly, subject to the passing of the relevant resolution and assuming that there will be no change in the number of Shares in issue between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of the Annual General Meeting, the exercise of the Repurchase Mandate in full would enable the Company to repurchase up to 51,258,200 Shares. The General Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate will expire: (a) at the end of the Company's next annual general meeting following the Annual General Meeting; (b) at the end of the period within which the Company is required by applicable law or the Articles to hold its next annual general meeting; or (c) when varied or revoked by an ordinary resolution of the Company in a general meeting prior to the next annual general meeting following the Annual General Meeting, whichever is the earliest. The Directors wish to state that they have no immediate plan to allot and issue any new Shares pursuant to the General Mandate (if granted). An explanatory statement containing information necessary to enable the Shareholders to make an informed decision on the proposed resolution for the grant of the Repurchase Mandate as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to this circular. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Kwok Keung, Mars, Mr. Ho Kin Hung, Mr. Chen Yuewu and Madam Zhou Ning, one non-executive Director, namely Madam Ji Lingling, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Lap Kei, Madam Chiu Hoi Shan and Mr. Leung Oi Kin. According to Articles 84(1) and (2) of the Articles, at each annual general meeting one-third of the Directors for the time being (or, if their number is not a multiple of three, the number nearest to but not less than one-third) shall retire from office by rotation provided that every Director shall be subject to retirement at an annual general meeting at least once every three years. A retiring Director shall be eligible for re-election and shall continue to act as a Director throughout the meeting at which he/she retires. In accordance with Articles 84(1) and (2) of the Articles, each of Mr. Ho Kin Hung, Madam Ji Lingling and Mr. Leung Oi Kin will retire from the office of Director by rotation and each of them, being eligible, will offer himself/herself for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee has considered the extensive experience of Mr. Leung Oi Kin in the accounting and financial management field, his working profile and other perspectives, skills and experience as set out in Appendix II to this circular. The Nomination Committee is satisfied that Mr. Leung Oi Kin has the required character, integrity and experience to continuously fulfil his role as an independent non-executive Director effectively. Mr. Leung Oi Kin possess the perspective, skill and experience that can bring to the Board and ensure diversity in the composition of the Board. The Nomination Committee has assessed and reviewed the written confirmation of independence from Mr. Leung Oi Kin based on the independence criteria as set out in the Listing Rules. The Board is of the view that there is nothing that would affect the exercise of independent judgement by Mr. Leung Oi Kin. Accordingly, with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board believes the re-election of Mr. Leung Oi Kin as independent non-executive Director would be in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole and has proposed that all the above retiring Directors to stand for re-election as Directors at the Annual General Meeting. Particulars of each of the above retiring Directors required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.74 of the Listing Rules are set out in Appendix II to this circular. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Set out on pages AGM-1 to AGM-5 of this circular is a notice convening the Annual General Meeting at which, among other proposed resolutions, ordinary resolutions will be proposed to approve the following: the grant of the General Mandate; the grant of the Repurchase Mandate; the grant of the Extension Mandate; and the re-election of retiring Directors. If you do not intend to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting in person, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish, and in such case, the form of proxy previously submitted shall be deemed to be revoked. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made reasonable enquiries, the Directors confirm that no Shareholder is required to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting. Closure of register of members To ascertain the Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 May 2021 to Friday, 28 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m on Monday, 24 May 2021. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading. RECOMMENDATION The Directors consider that the proposed grant of the General Mandate, the Repurchase Mandate, the Extension Mandate and the re-election of retiring Directors are in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders and recommend the Shareholders to vote for the relevant resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. GENERAL INFORMATION Your attention is drawn to the additional information as set out in Appendix I and Appendix II to this circular. MISCELLANEOUS In case of any inconsistency between the English version and the Chinese translation of this circular, the English version shall prevail. Yours faithfully, On behalf of the Board Austar Lifesciences Limited Ho Kwok Keung, Mars Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE This Appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Listing Rules, to provide requisite information to you for your consideration of the Repurchase Mandate. Listing Rules relating to the repurchase of Shares

The Listing Rules permit companies whose primary listing is on the Stock Exchange to repurchase their shares on the Stock Exchange subject to certain restrictions. Among such restrictions, the Listing Rules provide that the shares of such a company must be fully paid up and all repurchase of shares by such a company must be approved in advance by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders, either by way of a general mandate or by specific approval of a specific transaction. Share capital

As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Company had 512,582,000 Shares in issue.

Subject to the passing of the resolution for the grant of the Repurchase Mandate (resolution numbered 4(B) as set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting contained in this circular), and on the basis of 512,582,000 Shares in issue and assuming that no Shares are issued or repurchased by the Company prior to the Annual General Meeting, the Company will be allowed under the Repurchase Mandate to repurchase a maximum of 51,258,200 Shares. Reasons for the repurchase

The Directors believe that it is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders for the Directors to have general authority from the Shareholders to enable the Company to repurchase Shares in the market. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements of the Company at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made if the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. Funding of repurchases

Repurchases must be paid out of funds legally available for the purpose and in accordance with the Articles, the Companies Act and other applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. A listed company may not repurchase its own shares on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange. Under the laws of the Cayman Islands, any repurchases by the Company may only be made out of profits of the Company or out of the proceeds of a fresh issue of Shares made for the purpose or, if authorised by the Articles and subject to the Companies Act, out of capital. Any premium payable on a redemption or purchase over the par value of the Shares to be repurchased must be provided for out of profits or the share premium account of the Company or, if authorised by the Articles and subject to the Companies Act, out of capital. - I-1 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE Impact of repurchases

On the basis of the current financial position of the Company and taking into account the current working capital position of the Company, the Directors consider that, if the Repurchase Mandate was to be exercised in full, it might have a material adverse effect on the working capital and/or the gearing position of the Company as compared with the position as at 31 December 2020, being the date to which the most recent published audited accounts of the Company were made up. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital requirements of the Company or the gearing levels of the Company which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. Share prices

The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares have been traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months prior to the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Trading price per Share Month Highest Lowest HK$ HK$ 2020 April 5.01 4.18 May 5.20 3.46 June 4.79 4.01 July 4.45 3.80 August 3.98 3.13 September 3.73 3.12 October 3.70 3.10 November 3.70 3.28 December 6.18 3.30 2021 January 6.09 5.00 February 6.36 4.50 March 5.60 3.99 April (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 6.30 5.10 - I-2 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ON THE REPURCHASE MANDATE Effect of Takeovers Code and minimum public holding

If a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases on the Company exercising its powers to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purpose of the Takeovers Code. Accordingly, a Shareholder or a group of Shareholders acting in concert could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with rule 26 and rule 32 of the Takeovers Code.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Directors, Standard Fortune Holdings Limited, a company wholly owned by Mr. Ho Kwok Keung, Mars, executive Director, the chairman of the Board and chief executive officer of the Company, holds approximately 65.54% of the existing issued Shares.

The Directors are not aware of any Shareholder or group of Shareholders acting in concert, who may become obliged to make a mandatory offer under rule 26 of the Takeovers Code as a consequence of any purchases pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate.

The Directors have no intention to exercise the Repurchase Mandate to such an extent that will result in the number of Shares in the hands of public falling below the prescribed minimum percentage of 25%. Shares repurchase made by the Company

The Company had not purchased any of the Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) during the previous six months up to the Latest Practicable Date. General

None of the Directors nor, to the best of their knowledge having made all reasonable enquiries, any of their close associates (as defined under the Listing Rules) currently intends to sell any

Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries if the Repurchase Mandate is approved at the Annual General Meeting and is exercised.

No core connected person (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company has notified the Company that he/she/it has a present intention to sell Shares to the Company, or has undertaken not to do so if the Repurchase Mandate is approved by the Shareholders.

The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that they will exercise the Repurchase Mandate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. - I-3 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION The following sets out the information of the Directors, who will retire from office by rotation at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Articles and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. Mr. Ho Kin Hung ("Mr. Ho") ( 何建紅 ) , aged 64, joined the Group on 20 August 2003. He was appointed as a Director on 9 January 2014 and became an executive Director with effect from 20 June 2014. Mr. Ho is also a director of two subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for overall management of operations and sales of the Group. Mr. Ho has over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ho worked as a marketing executive at China Fen Hin Medicine Co., Ltd from February 1981 to January 1992, where he was responsible for marketing. China Fen Hin Medicine Co., Ltd was primarily engaged in the export and wholesale of Chinese medicine and health products. He obtained a higher diploma in china trade awarded jointly by the Hong Kong Management Association and the Institute of Research on Economics of SEZs, Hong Kong and Macau Jinan University, China in October 1987.

Mr. Ho has renewed his letter of appointment with the Company for a fixed term of two years which commenced on 20 June 2020, subject to certain early termination clauses of the letter. The appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles. Mr. Ho is not entitled to any additional remuneration for holding his office as an executive Director in addition to his current remuneration or salary payable under his existing employment contract with the Group. Under the existing employment contract, Mr. Ho is entitled to a salary of HK$1,839,733 per annum with discretionary bonus which was determined with reference to his duties, responsibilities and the results of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Ho did not (i) hold any directorships in other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) have any other major appointments and professional qualifications; (iii) hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholder (as respectively defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, save that Mr. Ho was deemed to be interested in 37,271,000 Shares held by True Worth Global Limited, a company wholly owned by Mr. Ho, by virtue of the provisions of the Part XV of the SFO, Mr. Ho was not interested in any Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Ho had been a director of the companies below, which had been dissolved or struck off prior to the Latest Practicable Date. As confirmed by Mr. Ho, each of such companies was dormant and solvent prior to the dissolution/being struck off. - II-1 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Date of dissolution/ Nature of business Name of Company Jurisdiction strike off before dissolution Austar Scientific Limited Hong Kong 7 July 2006 Inactive ( 奧星科儀有限公司 ) Angelantoni-Austar Limited Hong Kong 5 October 2012 Holding company ( 奧星安吉拉東尼有限公司 ) PDMed Ltd BVI 1 November 2008 Holding company Austar Medical Industrial Limited BVI 1 November 2007 Holding company (奧星醫療實業有限公司) AustarPharma Limited BVI 1 November 2006 Holding company Austar Pharma Research BVI 1 November 2010 Holding company & Manufacturing Limited Austar PMC (SH) Limited BVI 2 May 2013 Holding company Austar Medical Rubber BVI 1 May 2013 Holding company (China) Limited (previous name Samsung Medical Rubber (China) Ltd.) (奧星醫療橡膠(中國) 有限公司) PD Med Limited PRC 17 June 2008 Inactive ( 北京施普德生物醫學 技術研究院有限公司 ) SenXing Medical Rubber PRC 28 December 2012 Inactive (Beijing) Limited (森星醫療橡膠(北京) 有限公司) Austar Real Project PRC 12 March 2014 Inactive Consulting (Shanghai) Ltd.

( 奧星瑞爾工程諮詢

奧星瑞爾工程諮詢 ( 上海 ) 有限公司 ) Austar Inc. USA 16 January 2007 Dormant Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to the re-election of Mr. Ho and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - II-2 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Madam Ji Lingling ("Madam Ji") ( 季玲玲 ), aged 38, was appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 20 June 2014, on which she joined the Group. She is also a member of each of the audit committee and the risk management committee of the Board. Madam Ji is a qualified lawyer in the PRC and has over 15 years' experience in legal compliance. Prior to becoming the chairman's assistant in 2005, she worked as a sales assistant in 北京啟迪世紀通 訊技術有限公司 (Beijing Unismobile Communication Technology Co*) which is a company engaged in the research and development of communication and computer products from May 2004 to July 2005. Since July 2005, Madam Ji has been employed by a company controlled by Mr. Ho Kwong Keung, Mars (" Mr. Mars Ho "), the chairman of the Board, an executive

Director, the chief executive officer and one of the controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company, as an assistant to Mr. Mars Ho, assisting him in overseeing all legal matters. Madam Ji graduated from 中國人民大學 (Ren Min University of China*) in China with a bachelor's degree in laws in July 2004 and from 北京大學 (Peking University*) in China with a master's degree in laws in January 2012 respectively. Madam Ji also obtained the Master of Laws degree from Temple University of the United States in November 2017.

Madam Ji has renewed her letter of appointment with the Company for a fixed term of two years which commenced on 20 June 2019, subject to certain early termination clauses of the letter. The appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles. Madam Ji is entitled to a Director's fee of RMB482,304 per annum with discretionary bonus which was determined with reference to the financial results of the Company and her performance.

Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Madam Ji did not (i) hold any directorships in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) have any other major appointments and professional qualifications; (iii) hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, Madam Ji did not have any interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to the re-election of Madam Ji and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - II-3 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF RETIRING DIRECTORS PROPOSED FOR RE-ELECTION Mr. Leung Oi Kin ("Mr. Leung") ( 梁愷健 ) , aged 46, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director with effect from 21 October 2017. Mr. Leung is a professional accountant and a fellow member of the Certified Practising Accountants Australia. He has over 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Mr. Leung worked in PricewaterhouseCoopers as an auditor. He also served as the company secretary and chief financial officer of Wisdom Holdings Group (now known as Wisdom Sports Group) (Stock code: 1661), shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; and the chief financial officer of Linekong Interactive Group Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 8267), shares of which are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Leung has served as an executive director and the company secretary of G-Resources Group Limited (Stock code: 1051), shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, since November 2016 and December 2016, respectively. Mr. Leung received a bachelor's degree in commerce from University of Adelaide, Australia in 1997.

Mr. Leung has renewed his letter of appointment with the Company for a fixed term of one year which commenced on 21 October 2020, subject to certain early termination clauses of the letter. The appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company pursuant to the Articles. Mr. Leung is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$180,000 per annum, which is determined with reference to his duties, responsibilities, the prevailing market conditions and the recommendation of the remuneration committee of the Board.

Save as disclosed above, as at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Leung did not (i) hold any directorships in any other listed companies in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) have any other major appointments and professional qualifications; (iii) hold any other position with the Company or other members of the Group; and (iv) have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Leung did not have any interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.

Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in relation to the re-election of Mr. Leung and there is no other information which is discloseable pursuant to any of the requirements set out in Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - II-4 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Austar Lifesciences Limited 奧 星 生 命 科 技 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6118) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting ("Meeting") of Austar Lifesciences Limited ("Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 May 2021 at Conference Room, Rooms 2010-2013, 20th Floor, No. 1018, Changning Road, Changning District, Shanghai, the People's Republic of China to consider and, if thought fit, transact the following ordinary businesses: To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the report of the directors of the Company (" Directors ") and the auditor's report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020; To re-elect each of Mr. Ho Kin Hung, Madam Ji Lingling and Mr. Leung Oi Kin as a Director, each as a separate resolution, and to authorise the board of Directors (" Board ") to fix the remuneration of the Directors; To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration; and To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS " THAT : subject to paragraph (c) below, pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Listing Rules "), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with the unissued shares (" Shares ") in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company), which might require the exercise of such powers be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which may require the exercise of such powers after the expiry of the Relevant Period; - AGM-1 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the aggregate number of Shares allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued (whether pursuant to options or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); or (ii) the exercise of options granted under any share option scheme or similar arrangement adopted from time to time by the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of Shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on Shares in accordance with the articles of association of the Company in force from time to time; or (iv) any issue of Shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into Shares shall not exceed the aggregate of: 20 per cent. of the number of issued Shares on the date of the passing of this resolution; and (if the Directors are so authorised by a separate ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company) the aggregate number of Shares purchased by the Company subsequent to the passing of this resolution (up to a maximum equivalent to 10 per cent. of the number of issued Shares on the date of the passing of this resolution), and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; if, after the passing of this resolution, the Company conducts a share consolidation or subdivision, the number of Shares subject to the limit set out in paragraph (c) above shall be adjusted to the effect that the number of Shares subject to the limit set out in paragraph (c) above as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares at the time immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands or any other applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or - AGM-2 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution; "Rights Issue" means an offer of Shares, or offer or issue of warrants, options or other securities giving rights to subscribe for Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Company's register of members on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of Shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, or in any territory outside Hong Kong, or the expense or delay that may be incurred in the determination of any such restrictions or obligations)." " THAT : subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as defined below) of all powers of the Company to purchase Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (" Stock Exchange "), or any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (" SFC ") and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, and otherwise in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SFC, the Stock Exchange, the Companies Act of the Cayman Islands (" Companies Act ") and all other applicable laws in this regard, be and the same is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of Shares which may be purchased by the Company pursuant to the authority granted pursuant to paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the authority pursuant to paragraph (a) of this resolution shall be limited accordingly; if, after the passing of this resolution, the Company conducts a share consolidation or subdivision, the number of Shares subject to the limit set out in paragraph (b) above shall be adjusted to the effect that the number of Shares subject to the limit set out in paragraph (b) above as a percentage of the total number of issued Shares at the time immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and - AGM-3 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING for the purposes of this resolution, " Relevant Period " means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company, the Companies Act or any other applicable law of the Cayman Islands to be held; or the passing of an ordinary resolution by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking or varying the authority given to the Directors by this resolution." " THAT conditional on the passing of resolutions numbered 4(A) and 4(B) above, the general mandate granted to the Directors pursuant to paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 4(A) above be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of Shares which may be allotted, issued or dealt with by the Directors pursuant to or in accordance with such mandate of an amount representing the aggregate number of Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to or in accordance with the authority granted under paragraph (a) of resolution numbered 4(B) above." On behalf of the Board Austar Lifesciences Limited Ho Kwok Keung, Mars Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 22 April 2021 Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Workshop 6 on 1/F. New Trade Plaza No. 6 On Ping Street, Shatin New Territories Hong Kong - AGM-4 - NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notes: A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting shall be entitled to appoint another person as his/her/its proxy to attend and vote instead of him/her/it. A member who is the holder of two or more Shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him/her/it and vote on his/her/its behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. In order to be valid, the form of proxy must be duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposited together with a power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, at the office of the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as practicable but in any event by 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 or not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the adjourned meeting. In order to ascertain the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 25 May 2021 to Friday, 28 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, all transfer of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 24 May 2021. In relation to the proposed resolution numbered 4(A) and the proposed resolution numbered 4(C) above, the approval is being sought from members as a general mandate in compliance with the Listing Rules. The Directors have no immediate plans to issue any new Shares pursuant to such mandates. In relation to the proposed resolution numbered 4(B) above, the Directors wish to state that they will exercise the powers conferred thereby to repurchase the Shares in circumstances which they deem appropriate for the benefit of the shareholders of the Company. An explanatory statement containing the information necessary to enable the shareholders of the Company to make an informed decision to vote on the proposed resolution as required by the Listing Rules is set out in Appendix I to the circular despatched to the shareholders of the Company on the date hereof. Where there are joint holders of any Share, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such Share as if he/she/it were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint holding. All resolutions as set out in this notice to be put to vote at the Meeting will be decided by way of poll as required by the Listing Rules. References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates. As at the date hereof, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Kwok Keung, Mars (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Ho Kin Hung, Mr. Chen Yuewu and Madam Zhou Ning; one non-executive Director, namely Madam Ji Lingling; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Cheung Lap Kei, Madam Chiu Hoi Shan and Mr. Leung Oi Kin. - AGM-5 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Austar Lifesciences Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:39:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES LIMITED 04:40a AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Proposed grant of general mandates to issue and repurchas.. PU 04:36a AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : 2020 Annual Report PU 03/22 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Major transaction - disposal of 60% interest in pall-aust.. PU 03/08 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Delay in despatch of circular in respect of major transac.. PU 02/16 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : to Divest 60% Stake in Bioprocess Products JV; Shares Div.. MT 2017 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Announcements and Notices – Interim Results PU 2017 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Announcements and Notices – Notice of Board Meeting PU 2017 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Move.. PU 2017 AUSTAR LIFESCIENCES : Announcements and Notices – Poll results of the Ann.. PU