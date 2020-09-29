AustChina : Annual Report 2020

HOLDINGS LIMITED
ABN 20 075 877 075
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
|
|
|
Page
|
Corporate Directory
|
1
|
Chairman's Report
|
2
|
CEO's Report and Operational Review
|
3
|
Directors' Report
|
12
|
Remuneration Report
|
15
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration
|
22
|
Directors' Declaration
|
23
|
Financial Report
|
|
∙ Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive
|
24
|
|
Income
|
|
∙
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
25
|
∙ Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
26
|
∙ Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
27
|
∙
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
28
|
Shareholder information
|
49
|
Independent Auditor's Report to the Members
|
50
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
|
Directors
|
Daniel Chan (Chairman)
|
|
George Lam (Deputy Chairman)
|
|
William Ko
|
|
Andrew Macintosh
|
Executives
|
Andrew Fogg (Chief Executive Officer)
|
|
Bruce Patrick (Chief Operating Officer)
|
Company Secretary
|
Leni Stanley
|
Registered office
|
Level 16, 344 Queen Street
|
|
Brisbane QLD 4000
|
|
(07) 3229 6606
|
Share register
|
Link Market Services Limited
|
|
Level 19, 324 Queen Street
|
|
Brisbane QLD 4000
|
|
(02) 8280 7454
|
Auditor
|
RSM Australia Partners
|
|
Level 6, 340 Adelaide Street
|
|
Brisbane QLD 4000
|
|
(07) 3225 7800
|
Bankers
|
Westpac Banking Corporation
|
|
388 Queen Eagle Street
|
|
Brisbane QLD 4000
|
Stock exchange listing
|
AustChina Holdings Limited shares are listed on the Australian
|
|
Securities Exchange - using the stock code 'AUH'.
|
Website address
|
www.austchinaholdings.com
Competent Person's Statement
Rowan Johnson confirms that he is the Competent Person for the Competent Person Report from which the information to be publicly released has been obtained and also confirms that:
-
He has read and understood the requirements of the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 Edition), the 2014 Edition of the Australian Guidelines for the Estimation and Classification of Coal Resources and the relevant sections of Chapter 5 and Guidance Note 31 from the ASX Listing Rules.
-
He is a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012 Edition, having 35 years of experience that is relevant to the coal types, quality and potential mining method(s) of the deposit(s) described in the Report. In addition, he has 25 years of experience in the estimation, assessment and evaluation of Coal Resources, the activity for which he is accepting responsibility.
-
He is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
-
He has reviewed the Report or Excerpt from the Report to which this Consent Statement applies.
He is a consultant working for McElroy Bryan Geological Services and has been engaged by AustChina Holdings Limited to prepare the documentation for the Blackall Coal Project - Inverness Deposit on which the Report is based.
In addition:
-
He has disclosed to AustChina Holdings Limited the full nature of the relationship between himself and the company, including any issues that could be perceived by investors as a conflict of interest.
-
He verifies that the Report is based on and fairly and accurately reflects in the form and context in which it appears, the information in his supporting documentation relating to Coal Resources.
He consents to the release of the Report and this Consent Statement by the directors of AustChina Holdings Limited.
1
The Chairman's Report
On behalf of the AustChina Board I am pleased to introduce the Company's 2020 Annual Report.
The 2019-2020 year has proven to be challenging given the onset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year.
The drilling programme at Blackall during the year provided increased knowledge of the coal resource contained in the Blackall Coal Project. Following the update of the Competent Person Report on the Coal Resources of its Blackall Project, AustChina was pleased to report the inclusion for the first time of Indicated category resources. Indicated resources are a pre-requisite for any future application for higher tenure such as a Mineral Development License.
The Blackall Coal Project remains a medium-term opportunity dependent in part on the increasing demand for thermal coal into South East Asia, identification of on-site use for the coal and/or on improvement in infrastructure economics that may arise from the progression of Galilee Basin projects.
There is increasing recognition of the potential for biogas industries to participate in a cleaner worldwide economy. AustChina remains confident that Utilitas is well positioned in the biogas (bioenergy and bioproducts) field in Australia. In June 2020 Utilitas settled on the acquisition of the 3.5ha Bundaberg (QLD) bioHub site, with works now under way preparing the master planned biomanufacturing precinct for new tenants.
Mr. Andrew Macintosh was welcomed to the Board in July 2019.
On behalf of the Board, I thank existing shareholders for your continued support and welcome new shareholders to the Company.
I also take this opportunity to thank the Board of Directors and Management for their contributions to the company during the year.
Daniel Chan
Chairman
2
CEO'S REPORT AND OPERATIONAL REVIEW
Tenement Update
A schedule of the Exploration Permits held as at 30 June 2020 by AustChina is provided in Table 1.
|
TENEMENT
|
PROJECT NAME
|
OWNERSHIP %
|
DATE GRANTED
|
EXPIRY DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPC 1719
|
BARCOO RIVER‐BLACKALL RAIL
|
100
|
28/07/2010
|
27/07/2025
|
EPC 1993
|
BLACKALL SOUTH CORNER
|
100
|
17/03/2010
|
16/03/2021
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1: AustChina Holdings Limited Tenement Portfolio
The two current exploration permits for coal (EPCs) are located near Blackall in Central Queensland. EPC1625 expired on 28 April 2020. EPCs 1719 and 1993 remain within a single project-based administration area approved by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.
AustChina's Coal Project
AustChina's coal exploration footprint is shown in Figure 1, with its focus on the Blackall Coal Project to the south of the township of Blackall contained within EPCs 1719 and 1993.
Figure 1: AustChina Coal Exploration Portfolio in Queensland at 30th June 2020.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
