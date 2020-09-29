AustChina : Annual Report 2020

He consents to the release of the Report and this Consent Statement by the directors of AustChina Holdings Limited.

He verifies that the Report is based on and fairly and accurately reflects in the form and context in which it appears, the information in his supporting documentation relating to Coal Resources.

He has disclosed to AustChina Holdings Limited the full nature of the relationship between himself and the company, including any issues that could be perceived by investors as a conflict of interest.

He is a consultant working for McElroy Bryan Geological Services and has been engaged by AustChina Holdings Limited to prepare the documentation for the Blackall Coal Project - Inverness Deposit on which the Report is based.

He has reviewed the Report or Excerpt from the Report to which this Consent Statement applies.

He is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

He is a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012 Edition, having 35 years of experience that is relevant to the coal types, quality and potential mining method(s) of the deposit(s) described in the Report. In addition, he has 25 years of experience in the estimation, assessment and evaluation of Coal Resources, the activity for which he is accepting responsibility.

He has read and understood the requirements of the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, 2012 Edition), the 2014 Edition of the Australian Guidelines for the Estimation and Classification of Coal Resources and the relevant sections of Chapter 5 and Guidance Note 31 from the ASX Listing Rules.

Rowan Johnson confirms that he is the Competent Person for the Competent Person Report from which the information to be publicly released has been obtained and also confirms that:

The Chairman's Report

On behalf of the AustChina Board I am pleased to introduce the Company's 2020 Annual Report.

The 2019-2020 year has proven to be challenging given the onset of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in the second half of the year.

The drilling programme at Blackall during the year provided increased knowledge of the coal resource contained in the Blackall Coal Project. Following the update of the Competent Person Report on the Coal Resources of its Blackall Project, AustChina was pleased to report the inclusion for the first time of Indicated category resources. Indicated resources are a pre-requisite for any future application for higher tenure such as a Mineral Development License.

The Blackall Coal Project remains a medium-term opportunity dependent in part on the increasing demand for thermal coal into South East Asia, identification of on-site use for the coal and/or on improvement in infrastructure economics that may arise from the progression of Galilee Basin projects.

There is increasing recognition of the potential for biogas industries to participate in a cleaner worldwide economy. AustChina remains confident that Utilitas is well positioned in the biogas (bioenergy and bioproducts) field in Australia. In June 2020 Utilitas settled on the acquisition of the 3.5ha Bundaberg (QLD) bioHub site, with works now under way preparing the master planned biomanufacturing precinct for new tenants.

Mr. Andrew Macintosh was welcomed to the Board in July 2019.

On behalf of the Board, I thank existing shareholders for your continued support and welcome new shareholders to the Company.

I also take this opportunity to thank the Board of Directors and Management for their contributions to the company during the year.

Daniel Chan

Chairman

