MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  AustChina Holdings Limited    AUH   AU000000AUH6

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AUH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/15
0.009 AUD   0.00%
04:23aAUSTCHINA : Appendix 3
PU
04:23aAUSTCHINA : Terms and Conditions of Unlisted Options
PU
11/30AUSTCHINA : Appendix 3Z Final Director Notice William Ko
PU
AustChina : Appendix 3

12/16/2020 | 04:23am EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 15, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Unlisted Options

70,000,000

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 15, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

075877075

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 15, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

+Security holder approval

Monday November 30, 2020

actual?

Actual

  • Approval received/condition met?

Yes

Comments

60,000,000 options are being issued to Directors following shareholder approval obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2020. A further 10,000,000 options of the same class are being issued to consultants under Listing Rule 7.1

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

70,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.00000001

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0050

Friday December 15, 2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:AUH)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

http://austchinaholdings.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting-1.pdfA separate announcement will be lodged setting out the terms and conditions of the unlisted options.

Part 7C - Timetable

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:22:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
