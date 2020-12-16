AustChina : Appendix 3

Proposed issue of securities
AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
New announcement
Tuesday December 15, 2020
A placement or other type of issue
ASX +security code
+Security description
n/a
Unlisted Options
70,000,000
Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 15, 2020
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 15, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
-
Approval received/condition met?
Yes
Comments
60,000,000 options are being issued to Directors following shareholder approval obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2020. A further 10,000,000 options of the same class are being issued to consultants under Listing Rule 7.1
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
70,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.00000001
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:AUH)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
http://austchinaholdings.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting-1.pdfA separate announcement will be lodged setting out the terms and conditions of the unlisted options.
Part 7C - Timetable
