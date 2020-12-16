AustChina : Appendix 3

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday December 15, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued n/a Unlisted Options 70,000,000 Proposed +issue date Tuesday December 15, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ACN 075877075 1.3 ASX issuer code AUH The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Tuesday December 15, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or +Security holder approval Monday November 30, 2020 actual? Actual Approval received/condition met? Yes Comments 60,000,000 options are being issued to Directors following shareholder approval obtained at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2020. A further 10,000,000 options of the same class are being issued to consultants under Listing Rule 7.1 Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? Yes Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX? No Proposed issue of securities 3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities ASX +security code +Security description New class-code to be confirmed Unlisted Options +Security type Options Number of +securities proposed to be issued 70,000,000 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Nil Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 0.00000001 Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Options details +Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.0050 Friday December 15, 2023 Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:AUH) Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. http://austchinaholdings.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting-1.pdfA separate announcement will be lodged setting out the terms and conditions of the unlisted options. Part 7C - Timetable Proposed issue of securities 4 / 6

