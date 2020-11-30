Log in
AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED    AUH   AU000000AUH6

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AUH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.007 AUD   0.00%
02:35aAUSTCHINA : Appendix 3Z Final Director Notice William Ko
PU
02:33aAUSTCHINA : Sector Projects Convertible Note – Variation to repayment schedule
PU
11/23AUSTCHINA : Board Changes
PU
AustChina : Appendix 3Z Final Director Notice William Ko

11/30/2020 | 02:35am EST
Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

20 075 877 075

Date of Notice

30 November 2020

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Yuk Tong Ko

Date of last notice

5 December 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

30 November 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:34:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
