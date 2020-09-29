Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  AustChina Holdings Limited    AUH   AU000000AUH6

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AUH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/29
0.004 AUD   0.00%
05:55pAUSTCHINA : Annual Report 2020
PU
05:55pAUSTCHINA : Appendix 4G 2020
PU
09/21AUSTCHINA : ASX Price Query and Response
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AustChina : Appendix 4G 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14 Amended 02/11/15

Name of entity

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN / ARBN

Financial year ended:

20 075 877 075

30 June 2020

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

http://austchinaholdings.com/?page_id=637

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 29 September 2020 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

29 September 2020

Name of Secretary authorising

lodgement:

Leni Pia Stanley

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 1

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at [insert location]

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 2

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

http://austchinaholdings.com/?page_id=637

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

achieving them and either:

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

board, in senior executive positions and across the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

at [insert location]

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

at [insert location]

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

at [insert location]

directors; and

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

period in accordance with that process.

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

is therefore not applicable

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 3

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …4

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

at [insert location]

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

fact and the processes it employs to address board

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

duties and responsibilities effectively.

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

2 November 2015

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 21:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:55pAUSTCHINA : Annual Report 2020
PU
05:55pAUSTCHINA : Appendix 4G 2020
PU
09/21AUSTCHINA : ASX Price Query and Response
PU
08/17AUSTCHINA : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report 30 June 2020
PU
03/11AUSTCHINA : Half Yearly Report 31 December 2019
PU
03/02AUSTCHINA : Sector Projects – Part Payment Convertible Note 3 March 2020
PU
2019AUSTCHINA : Extension to Sector Projects Pty ltd Convertible Note
PU
2019AUSTCHINA : Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2019AUSTCHINA : Chairman's Address to Annual General Meeting
PU
2019AUSTCHINA : Appendix 5B Quarterly Cash Flow 30 September 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 2,59 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
Net Debt 2019 1,20 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2019 1,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,54 M 4,65 M 4,66 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 8,56%
Chart AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AustChina Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Fogg Chief Executive Officer
Kin-Wah Chan Chairman
Bruce Patrick Chief Operating Officer
Lee George Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Tong Ko Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%5
CNOOC LIMITED-42.21%42 919
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.16%36 156
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.30%21 799
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.08%20 943
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-46.71%19 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group