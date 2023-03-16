AustChina : Half Yearly Financial Statements 31 December 2023

DIRECTORS' REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Your directors present their report on AustChina Holdings Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity' or 'group') for the half-year ended 31 December 2022.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were directors of AustChina Holdings Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Daniel Chan

George Lam

Andrew MacIntosh

David Morris

Bernard Ripoll

James Dick was appointed as a Director on 4 December 2022 and continues in office at the date of this report.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

During the financial half-year, the principal activity of the Group consisted of exploration and investment in energy and resources.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $570,268 (2021: profit $556,546).

Strategic Direction

The Company's key strategic focuses are:

Continued exploration and development of existing coal projects for the creation of longer-term shareholder value. Continue to review technology's and processes that could provide alternate use or add value for use of the coal at the Blackall Coal Project. Seek opportunities in the resources sector, and Development of a suitable project to provide cash flow in the short to medium term.

Blackall Coal Project

AustChina holds two current exploration permits for coal (EPCs), located near Blackall in Central Queensland. The EPCs (1719 and 1993) comprise a single project-based administration area approved by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

A schedule of the Exploration Permits held on 31 December 2022 by AustChina is provided in Table 1.

1