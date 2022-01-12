AustChina : MOU Extension of Due Diligence Period 3 months to 5 months

13 January 2022

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Extension of Due Diligence Period to Investigate a

Technology to Convert Solid Fuels to Energy

AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX: AUH): On 15 October 2021, AUH announced it had entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Fortress Capital Limited to conduct due diligence on a new technology that could enhance AustChina's energy portfolio through the conversion of solid fuels including coal, municipal household and commercial waste, biomass, and other material to generate cleaner environmentally responsible electricity.

This process has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and utilise fuel sources such as coal, municipal household and commercial waste that would otherwise go to landfill to produce energy for its own purposes or for sale to the electricity grid.

Due to the current worldwide Covid pandemic which has resulted in a delay in completing the due diligence phase, AUH wishes to advise that it has reached agreement with Fortress Capital Limited to extend the due diligence period from 3 months to 5 months.

AustChina will, after completion of the due diligence by March 2022, determine the applicability of the technology, and optimal application of the technology for the advancement of its energy portfolio.

Should the company accept that the technology will be beneficial, it will secure the exclusive rights to the technology within Australia, all countries in the Middle East and will have first right of refusal to any territory outside the exclusive territory.

AustChina has a JORC coal resource at its Blackall project of 1.3 billion tonnes of which 30 million tonnes is an Indicated Resource and the remainder Inferred Resource (ASX: "Updated Coal Resource Statement for Blackall Project" June 16, 2020.)

The company continues to explore methods for best use of its coal resource at Blackall and other energy projects.

Yours faithfully

Daniel Chan - Chairman

Authorised for release by Chairman of the Board

