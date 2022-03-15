AustChina : Proposed Issue of Securities

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
16/3/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
$0.028 Options over ordinary shares
90,869,867
confirmed
AUH
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
181,739,732
Proposed +issue date
24/3/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
075877075
1.3
ASX issuer code
AUH
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
16/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
Yes
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
181,739,732
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
What is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.01400
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?
Yes
+Security description
$0.028 Options over ordinary shares
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
90,869,867
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free attaching option for every 2 placement shares issued.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
0.000010
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Options details
+Security currency
AUD - Australian Dollar
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD 0.0280
16/3/2024
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
90,869,867
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer to capital raising announcement on 16 March 2022.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
24/3/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
272,609,599 securities (181,739,732 ordinary shares and 90,869,867 options over ordinary shares)
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
