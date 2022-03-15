Log in
    AUH   AU000000AUH6

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AUH)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/15 07:48:35 pm
0.0145 AUD   -14.71%
06:58pAUSTCHINA : Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
06:58pAUSTCHINA : Successful Completion of Placement
PU
06:58pAUSTCHINA : Half Yearly Report 31 December 2021
PU
AustChina : Proposed Issue of Securities

03/15/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

$0.028 Options over ordinary shares

90,869,867

confirmed

AUH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

181,739,732

Proposed +issue date

24/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

075877075

1.3

ASX issuer code

AUH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Yes

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

181,739,732

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.01400

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o +securities on ASX?

Yes

+Security description

$0.028 Options over ordinary shares

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

90,869,867

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching option for every 2 placement shares issued.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

0.000010

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Options details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0280

16/3/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

AUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

90,869,867

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Refer to capital raising announcement on 16 March 2022.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

24/3/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

272,609,599 securities (181,739,732 ordinary shares and 90,869,867 options over ordinary shares)

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
