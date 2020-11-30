Log in
AustChina : Sector Projects Convertible Note – Variation to repayment schedule

11/30/2020 | 02:33am EST
30 November 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Convertible Note - Variation of Convertible Note Repayment Terms

AustChina Holdings Limited (AUH) wishes to advise it has reached agreement to vary the repayment schedule of the outstanding balance of $330,000 of the Convertible Note after discussions initiated by Sector Projects Pty Ltd.

The company has agreed the following repayment schedule:

  • $110,000 + associated interest 29 January 2020,
  • $110,000 + associated interest 26 February 2020,
  • $110,000 + associated interest by 26 March 2020,

AustChina's rights under the Note are not affected.

Yours faithfully,

Daniel Chan - Chairman

Further information:

Andrew Fogg - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Patrick - Chief Operating Officer

AustChina Holdings Limited

ABN 20 075 877 075

Level 16, 344 Queen Brisbane Queensland 4000 GPO Box 762 Brisbane Queensland 4001 Australia T +61 7 3229 6606 info@austchinaholdings.com www.austchinaholdings.com

