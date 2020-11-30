AustChina : Sector Projects Convertible Note – Variation to repayment schedule

30 November 2020
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
Convertible Note - Variation of Convertible Note Repayment Terms
AustChina Holdings Limited (AUH) wishes to advise it has reached agreement to vary the repayment schedule of the outstanding balance of $330,000 of the Convertible Note after discussions initiated by Sector Projects Pty Ltd.
The company has agreed the following repayment schedule:
$110,000 + associated interest 29 January 2020,
$110,000 + associated interest 26 February 2020,
$110,000 + associated interest by 26 March 2020,
AustChina's rights under the Note are not affected.
Yours faithfully,
Daniel Chan - Chairman
Further information:
Andrew Fogg - Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Patrick - Chief Operating Officer
