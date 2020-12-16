AustChina : Terms and Conditions of Unlisted Options

15 December 2020

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Terms and Conditions of Unlisted Options Issue today

AustChina Holdings Limited (AUH) hereby provides the terms and conditions (attached) of the unlisted options issued today.

The Company has issued 60m unlisted options to Directors pursuant to the approval by Shareholders on 30 November 2020.

In addition, the Company has issued 10m unlisted options to contractors under the same terms and conditions.

The terms and conditions of the unlisted options were also provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting lodged with ASX on 28 October 2020.

