Austin Engineering Limited Revised earnings guidance for the first half of financial year ending June 30, 2024. For the period, the company expected revenue of $138 million to $144 million (versus original guidance of $120-140 million). The NPAT guidance reflects an 18% upgrade to the range mid-points.

First half NPAT will be up approximately 140% compared to the prior corresponding period (first half of fiscal year 2023 NPAT of $5.4 million).