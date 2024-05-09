AUSTIN GOLD CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (Expressed in United States dollars)

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars Note March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 $ 1,895,612 $ 907,551 Short-term investments 4 6,643,011 8,618,386 Receivables and other 5 64,630 190,564 8,603,253 9,716,501 Non-current assets Marketable securities 8,891 7,422 Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets 6 2,992,169 2,280,490 Property and equipment 7 11,581 827 Total assets $ 11,615,894 $ 12,005,240 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,10 $ 658,539 $ 676,605 658,539 676,605 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 9 16,568,175 16,568,175 Other reserves 9 2,760,320 2,355,931 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") (574,949) (574,949) Deficit (7,796,191) (7,020,522) 10,957,355 11,328,635 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,615,894 $ 12,005,240 Nature of operations and going concern 1 Commitments 12 Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Benjamin D. Leboe" "Joseph J. Ovsenek" Benjamin D. Leboe Joseph J. Ovsenek Chair of the Audit Committee and Director Chairman and Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data For the three months ended Note March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Administrative expenses Share-based compensation 9,10 $ 354,478 $ 86,000 Management salaries and consulting fees 10 165,613 126,323 Professional fees 114,021 129,760 Insurance 86,040 93,421 Investor relations and marketing 77,149 33,905 Listing and filing fees 59,891 83,328 General and administrative 9,190 4,803 Travel expenses 7,890 7,009 Shareholder information 7,412 23,211 Depreciation 7 246 88 Operating loss (881,930) (587,848) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,481) 593 Write-off of E&E assets 6 (1,050) - Unrealized fair value gain (loss) on marketable securities 1,469 (1,966) Interest and finance income 108,473 103,584 Loss before taxes (775,519) (485,637) Current income tax expense (150) - Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (775,669) $ (485,637) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.04) Weighted average number of shares 13,271,750 13,271,750 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars For the three months ended Note March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows used in operating activities Net loss for the period $ (775,669) $ (485,637) Items not affecting cash: Current income tax expense 150 - Depreciation 7 246 88 Interest and finance income (108,473) (103,584) Share-based compensation 10 354,478 86,000 Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on marketable securities (1,469) 1,966 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (106) (181) Write-off of E&E assets 6 1,050 - Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables and other 126,772 170,162 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,393 115,557 Net cash used in operating activities (397,628) (215,629) Cash flows generated by investing activities Purchase of property and equipment 7 (11,000) - Expenditures on E&E assets (684,452) (208,772) Interest received 83,010 171,508 Purchase of short-term investments (2,000,000) (6,500,000) Redemption of short-term investments 4,000,000 10,000,000 Net cash generated by investing activities 1,387,558 3,462,736 Increase in cash and cash equivalents for the period 989,930 3,247,107 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3 907,551 630,623 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (1,869) 166 on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 3 $ 1,895,612 $ 3,877,896 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data Number of Share Other AOCI Deficit Total Note common capital reserves shares Balance - December 31, 2022 13,271,750 $ 16,329,958 $ 2,044,692 $ (574,949) $ (3,019,851) $ 14,779,850 Value assigned to share options and warrants vested 9 - - 100,327 - - 100,327 Loss for the period - - - - (485,637) (485,637) Balance - March 31, 2023 13,271,750 $ 16,329,958 $ 2,145,019 $ (574,949) $ (3,505,488) $ 14,394,540 Balance - December 31, 2023 13,271,750 $ 16,568,175 $ 2,355,931 $ (574,949) $ (7,020,522) $ 11,328,635 Value assigned to share options and warrants vested 9 - - 404,389 - - 404,389 Loss for the period - - - - (775,669) (775,669) Balance - March 31, 2024 13,271,750 $ 16,568,175 $ 2,760,320 $ (574,949) $ (7,796,191) $ 10,957,355 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 5

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN (a) Nature of operations Austin Gold Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated on April 21, 2020, in British Columbia ("BC"), Canada. The Company is a reporting issuer in BC and its common shares are traded on the NYSE American stock exchange under the symbol "AUST". The Company's principal place of business is the 9th Floor, 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 0C3. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties primarily in the western United States of America ("USA"). The Company has not yet determined whether its mineral resource properties contain mineral reserves that are economically recoverable. The continued operation of the Company is dependent upon the preservation of its interest in its properties, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration, evaluation and development of such properties and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of such properties. (b) Going concern assumption These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates that the Company will be able to meet its commitments, continue operations and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for at least twelve months from March 31, 2024. The Company has incurred ongoing losses and expects to incur further losses in the advancement of its business activities. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred a net loss of $775,669 (2023 - $485,637) and used cash in operating activities of $397,628 (2023 - $215,629). As at March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,895,612 (December 31, 2023 - $907,551), a working capital (current assets less current liabilities) surplus of $7,944,714 (December 31, 2023 - $9,039,896) and an accumulated deficit of $7,796,191 (December 31, 2023 - $7,020,522). The operations of the Company have primarily been funded by the issuance of common shares. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue in existence. Management estimates its current working capital will be sufficient to fund its current level of activities for at least the next twelve months. 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (a) Statement of compliance These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reportingusing accounting policies consistent with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Company's material accounting policy information applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those disclosed in Note 3 of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements. 6

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data 2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (Continued) The functional currency of the Company and its subsidiary is the United States dollar ("USD" or "$"). The presentation currency of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is USD. Any reference to Canadian dollars is denoted by "C$" or "CAD". These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024. (b) Significant accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of financial statements requires the use of accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in the process of applying its accounting policies. Estimates and policy judgments are regularly evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations about future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. Significant accounting policy judgments include: The assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern which requires judgment related to future funding available to identify new business opportunities and meet working capital requirements, the outcome of which is uncertain (refer to Note 1b); and

The application of the Company's accounting policy for impairment of E&E assets which requires judgment to determine whether indicators of impairment exist including factors such as the period for which the Company has the right to explore, expected renewals of exploration rights, whether substantive expenditures on further E&E of resource properties are budgeted and evaluation of the results of E&E activities up to the reporting date. Management assessed impairment indicators for the Company's E&E assets and has concluded that no impairment indicators exist as of March 31, 2024. New accounting standards and recent pronouncements The following standards, amendments and interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective: In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18 - Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements which will replace IAS 1, Presentation of Financial Statements. The new standard on presentation and disclosure in financial statements focuses on updates to the statement of profit or loss. The key new concepts introduced in IFRS 18 relate to the structure of the statement of profit or loss, required disclosures in the financial statements for certain profit or loss performance measures that are reported outside an entity's financial statements and enhanced principles on aggregation and disaggregation which apply to the primary financial statements and notes in general. Many of the other existing principles in IAS 1 are retained, with limited changes. IFRS 18 will apply for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 and also applies to comparative information. This amendment is not expected to have a material impact on the Company. There are no other IFRS Accounting Standards or International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations that are not yet effective or early adopted that are expected to have a significant impact on the Company. 7

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data 3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS The composition of cash and cash equivalents consists of: March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash $ 894,774 $ 907,551 Term deposits less than three months 1,000,838 - $ 1,895,612 $ 907,551 4. SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Term deposits $ 5,090,408 $ 7,084,482 Redeemable short-term investment certificates ("RSTICs") 1,552,603 1,533,904 $ 6,643,011 $ 8,618,386 As at March 31, 2024, the term deposits mature between May 13, 2024 and November 18, 2024 and the RSTICs mature on July 17, 2024. 5. RECEIVABLES AND OTHER March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Prepaid expenses and deposits $ 57,062 $ 156,234 Tax receivables 7,568 34,330 $ 64,630 $ 190,564 8

AUSTIN GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data 6. E&E ASSETS The E&E assets of the Company, by property and nature of expenditure, as of March 31, 2024 were as follows: Kelly Lone Stockade Miller Fourmile Total Creek Mountain Mountain Basin Balance - December 31, 2023 $ 636,708 $ 776,682 $ 867,100 $ - $ - $ 2,280,490 E&E expenditures: Assays - - 20,644 - - 20,644 Consulting 450 21,280 49,718 900 150 72,498 Drilling - - 532,112 - - 532,112 Field supplies and rentals - 402 17,717 - - 18,119 Field work - - 4,490 - - 4,490 Government payments - - 365 - - 365 Share-based compensation 16,637 16,637 16,637 - - 49,911 Technical and assessment reports - 13,775 - - - 13,775 Travel - - 815 - - 815 Write-off of E&E assets - - - (900) (150) (1,050) Total E&E expenditures 17,087 52,094 642,498 - - 711,679 Balance - March 31, 2024 $ 653,795 $ 828,776 $ 1,509,598 $ - $ - $ 2,992,169 (a) Kelly Creek Project (Nevada, USA) The Company entered into an agreement with Pediment Gold LLC ("Pediment"), a subsidiary of Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE"), for an option to earn up to a 70% interest in a joint venture on the Kelly Creek Project. On May 3, 2023, the Company and Pediment agreed to amend the terms of the option to enter joint venture agreement. Under this second amendment, the Company may exercise the option to earn a 51% interest in the project by incurring a cumulative total of C$2,500,000 (in progress) of E&E expenditures on the project by June 30, 2025. This total included the amount incurred on the project as of May 3, 2023 ($923,757). The Company has the option to increase its participating interest by an additional 19% to a total of 70% by incurring an additional C$2,500,000 on E&E expenditures with no time limit, although the Company must continue to pay the underlying property lease payments and the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and county fees to keep the properties subject to the joint venture in good standing. There are minimum annual royalty payments required by the Company as part of an underlying agreement within the Kelly Creek Project. Under the Hot Pot agreement, the Company is subject to the following minimum payments: September 16, 2021 $30,000 Paid September 16, 2022 $30,000 Paid September 16, 2023 $30,000 Paid September 16, 2024 $30,000 and every year thereafter 9