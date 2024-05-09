AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in United States dollars)
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
$
1,895,612
$
907,551
Short-term investments
4
6,643,011
8,618,386
Receivables and other
5
64,630
190,564
8,603,253
9,716,501
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
8,891
7,422
Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets
6
2,992,169
2,280,490
Property and equipment
7
11,581
827
Total assets
$
11,615,894
$
12,005,240
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8,10
$
658,539
$
676,605
658,539
676,605
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
9
16,568,175
16,568,175
Other reserves
9
2,760,320
2,355,931
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI")
(574,949)
(574,949)
Deficit
(7,796,191)
(7,020,522)
10,957,355
11,328,635
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,615,894
$
12,005,240
Nature of operations and going concern
1
Commitments
12
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
"Benjamin D. Leboe"
"Joseph J. Ovsenek"
Benjamin D. Leboe
Joseph J. Ovsenek
Chair of the Audit Committee and Director
Chairman and Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
For the three months ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Administrative expenses
Share-based compensation
9,10
$
354,478
$
86,000
Management salaries and consulting fees
10
165,613
126,323
Professional fees
114,021
129,760
Insurance
86,040
93,421
Investor relations and marketing
77,149
33,905
Listing and filing fees
59,891
83,328
General and administrative
9,190
4,803
Travel expenses
7,890
7,009
Shareholder information
7,412
23,211
Depreciation
7
246
88
Operating loss
(881,930)
(587,848)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(2,481)
593
Write-off of E&E assets
6
(1,050)
-
Unrealized fair value gain (loss) on marketable securities
1,469
(1,966)
Interest and finance income
108,473
103,584
Loss before taxes
(775,519)
(485,637)
Current income tax expense
(150)
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(775,669)
$
(485,637)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.06)
$
(0.04)
Weighted average number of shares
13,271,750
13,271,750
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars
For the three months ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows used in operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(775,669)
$
(485,637)
Items not affecting cash:
Current income tax expense
150
-
Depreciation
7
246
88
Interest and finance income
(108,473)
(103,584)
Share-based compensation
10
354,478
86,000
Unrealized fair value (gain) loss on marketable securities
(1,469)
1,966
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(106)
(181)
Write-off of E&E assets
6
1,050
-
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables and other
126,772
170,162
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,393
115,557
Net cash used in operating activities
(397,628)
(215,629)
Cash flows generated by investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
7
(11,000)
-
Expenditures on E&E assets
(684,452)
(208,772)
Interest received
83,010
171,508
Purchase of short-term investments
(2,000,000)
(6,500,000)
Redemption of short-term investments
4,000,000
10,000,000
Net cash generated by investing activities
1,387,558
3,462,736
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
for the period
989,930
3,247,107
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
3
907,551
630,623
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(1,869)
166
on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
3
$
1,895,612
$
3,877,896
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Unaudited - Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
Number of
Share
Other
AOCI
Deficit
Total
Note
common
capital
reserves
shares
Balance - December 31, 2022
13,271,750
$
16,329,958
$
2,044,692
$
(574,949)
$
(3,019,851)
$
14,779,850
Value assigned to share
options and warrants vested
9
-
-
100,327
-
-
100,327
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(485,637)
(485,637)
Balance - March 31, 2023
13,271,750
$
16,329,958
$
2,145,019
$
(574,949)
$
(3,505,488)
$
14,394,540
Balance - December 31, 2023
13,271,750
$
16,568,175
$
2,355,931
$
(574,949)
$
(7,020,522)
$
11,328,635
Value assigned to share
options and warrants vested
9
-
-
404,389
-
-
404,389
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(775,669)
(775,669)
Balance - March 31, 2024
13,271,750
$
16,568,175
$
2,760,320
$
(574,949)
$
(7,796,191)
$
10,957,355
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS AND GOING CONCERN
(a) Nature of operations
Austin Gold Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated on April 21, 2020, in British Columbia ("BC"), Canada. The Company is a reporting issuer in BC and its common shares are traded on the NYSE American stock exchange under the symbol "AUST". The Company's principal place of business is the 9th Floor, 1021 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 0C3.
The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties primarily in the western United States of America ("USA").
The Company has not yet determined whether its mineral resource properties contain mineral reserves that are economically recoverable. The continued operation of the Company is dependent upon the preservation of its interest in its properties, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete the exploration, evaluation and development of such properties and upon future profitable production or proceeds from the disposition of such properties.
(b) Going concern assumption
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates that the Company will be able to meet its commitments, continue operations and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business for at least twelve months from March 31, 2024. The Company has incurred ongoing losses and expects to incur further losses in the advancement of its business activities. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company incurred a net loss of $775,669 (2023 - $485,637) and used cash in operating activities of $397,628 (2023 - $215,629). As at March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,895,612 (December 31, 2023 - $907,551), a working capital (current assets less current liabilities) surplus of $7,944,714 (December 31, 2023
- $9,039,896) and an accumulated deficit of $7,796,191 (December 31, 2023 - $7,020,522).
The operations of the Company have primarily been funded by the issuance of common shares. These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include any adjustments relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue in existence.
Management estimates its current working capital will be sufficient to fund its current level of activities for at least the next twelve months.
2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION
(a) Statement of compliance
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reportingusing accounting policies consistent with IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").
The Company's material accounting policy information applied in these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the same as those disclosed in Note 3 of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent audited annual consolidated financial statements.
6
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
2. MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION (Continued)
The functional currency of the Company and its subsidiary is the United States dollar ("USD" or "$"). The presentation currency of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is USD. Any reference to Canadian dollars is denoted by "C$" or "CAD".
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 8, 2024.
(b) Significant accounting estimates and judgments
The preparation of financial statements requires the use of accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgment in the process of applying its accounting policies. Estimates and policy judgments are regularly evaluated and are based on management's experience and other factors, including expectations about future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from these estimates. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected.
Significant accounting policy judgments include:
- The assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern which requires judgment related to future funding available to identify new business opportunities and meet working capital requirements, the outcome of which is uncertain (refer to Note 1b); and
- The application of the Company's accounting policy for impairment of E&E assets which requires judgment to determine whether indicators of impairment exist including factors such as the period for which the Company has the right to explore, expected renewals of exploration rights, whether substantive expenditures on further E&E of resource properties are budgeted and evaluation of the results of E&E activities up to the reporting date. Management assessed impairment indicators for the Company's E&E assets and has concluded that no impairment indicators exist as of March 31, 2024.
- New accounting standards and recent pronouncements
The following standards, amendments and interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective:
- In April 2024, the IASB issued IFRS 18 -Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements which will replace IAS 1,Presentation of Financial Statements. The new standard on presentation and disclosure in financial statements focuses on updates to the statement of profit or loss. The key new concepts introduced in IFRS 18 relate to the structure of the statement of profit or loss, required disclosures in the financial statements for certain profit or loss performance measures that are reported outside an entity's financial statements and enhanced principles on aggregation and disaggregation which apply to the primary financial statements and notes in general. Many of the other existing principles in IAS 1 are retained, with limited changes. IFRS 18 will apply for reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027 and also applies to comparative information. This amendment is not expected to have a material impact on the Company.
There are no other IFRS Accounting Standards or International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations that are not yet effective or early adopted that are expected to have a significant impact on the Company.
7
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
3. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
The composition of cash and cash equivalents consists of:
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash
$
894,774
$
907,551
Term deposits less than three months
1,000,838
-
$
1,895,612
$
907,551
4. SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Term deposits
$
5,090,408
$
7,084,482
Redeemable short-term investment certificates ("RSTICs")
1,552,603
1,533,904
$
6,643,011
$
8,618,386
As at March 31, 2024, the term deposits mature between May 13, 2024 and November 18, 2024 and the RSTICs mature on July 17, 2024.
5. RECEIVABLES AND OTHER
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Prepaid expenses and deposits
$
57,062
$
156,234
Tax receivables
7,568
34,330
$
64,630
$
190,564
8
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
6. E&E ASSETS
The E&E assets of the Company, by property and nature of expenditure, as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:
Kelly
Lone
Stockade
Miller
Fourmile
Total
Creek
Mountain
Mountain
Basin
Balance - December 31, 2023
$
636,708
$
776,682
$
867,100
$
-
$
-
$
2,280,490
E&E expenditures:
Assays
-
-
20,644
-
-
20,644
Consulting
450
21,280
49,718
900
150
72,498
Drilling
-
-
532,112
-
-
532,112
Field supplies and rentals
-
402
17,717
-
-
18,119
Field work
-
-
4,490
-
-
4,490
Government payments
-
-
365
-
-
365
Share-based compensation
16,637
16,637
16,637
-
-
49,911
Technical and assessment reports
-
13,775
-
-
-
13,775
Travel
-
-
815
-
-
815
Write-off of E&E assets
-
-
-
(900)
(150)
(1,050)
Total E&E expenditures
17,087
52,094
642,498
-
-
711,679
Balance - March 31, 2024
$
653,795
$
828,776
$
1,509,598
$
-
$
-
$
2,992,169
(a) Kelly Creek Project (Nevada, USA)
The Company entered into an agreement with Pediment Gold LLC ("Pediment"), a subsidiary of Nevada Exploration Inc. ("NGE"), for an option to earn up to a 70% interest in a joint venture on the Kelly Creek Project.
On May 3, 2023, the Company and Pediment agreed to amend the terms of the option to enter joint venture agreement. Under this second amendment, the Company may exercise the option to earn a 51% interest in the project by incurring a cumulative total of C$2,500,000 (in progress) of E&E expenditures on the project by June 30, 2025. This total included the amount incurred on the project as of May 3, 2023 ($923,757).
The Company has the option to increase its participating interest by an additional 19% to a total of 70% by incurring an additional C$2,500,000 on E&E expenditures with no time limit, although the Company must continue to pay the underlying property lease payments and the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and county fees to keep the properties subject to the joint venture in good standing.
There are minimum annual royalty payments required by the Company as part of an underlying agreement within the Kelly Creek Project. Under the Hot Pot agreement, the Company is subject to the following minimum payments:
September 16, 2021
$30,000
Paid
September 16, 2022
$30,000
Paid
September 16, 2023
$30,000
Paid
September 16, 2024
$30,000
and every year thereafter
9
AUSTIN GOLD CORP.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Expressed in United States dollars, except for share data
6. E&E ASSETS (Continued)
Any mineral production on the claims is subject to a 3.0% net smelter return royalty which can be reduced to 2.0% upon payment of $2,000,000. The Hot Pot lease and any additional property within 2.5 miles of the original boundary of the claims is also subject to 1.25% net smelter return royalty in favour of Battle Mountain Gold Exploration Corporation.
(b) Lone Mountain Property (Nevada, USA)
The Company entered into a mineral lease agreement with an option to purchase the Lone Mountain Project with NAMMCO. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company is subject to the following pre-production payments:
Signing of the lease
$80,000
Paid
November 1, 2021
$30,000
Paid
November 1, 2022
$20,000
Paid
November 1, 2023
$20,000
Paid
November 1, 2024
$30,000
November 1, 2025
$30,000
and every year thereafter(1)
- Pre-productionpayments increase by $10,000 every year after November 1, 2025 to a maximum of $200,000.
The Company is required to incur the following minimum E&E expenditures on the property:
September 1, 2024
$150,000
Completed
September 1, 2025
$250,000
In progress
September 1, 2026
$300,000
In progress
September 1, 2027
$300,000
In progress
September 1, 2028
$400,000
In progress
September 1, 2029(1)
$400,000
In progress
- The work commitment terminates when $1,800,000 has been spent on the property.
Any mineral production on the claims is subject to a 3.0% net smelter return royalty. The net smelter return royalty can be reduced by 0.5% to 2.5% for $2,000,000. The Company has the option to purchase the entire interest in the project, except for the royalty, once there is a discovery of at least 500,000 ounces of gold (or equivalent in other metals) or a pre-feasibility study has been completed. The Company may exercise this option by payment of $2,000,000, reduced by the pre-production payments paid to the date of purchase.
(c) Stockade Mountain Project (Oregon, USA)
The Company entered into a mineral lease and option agreement with Bull Mountain Resources, LLC ("BMR") to lease a 100% interest in the Stockade Mountain Project. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company is subject to the following pre-production payments:
May 16, 2022
$15,000
Paid
November 16, 2022
$10,000
Paid
May 16, 2023
$10,000
Paid
November 16, 2023
$15,000
Paid
May 16, 2024
$15,000
November 16, 2024
$25,000
and every six months thereafter
10
