AUSTIN GOLD CORP. CHARTER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1. Mandate The primary function of the Audit Committee (the "Committee") is to assist the Board of Directors (the "Board") in fulfilling its financial oversight responsibilities by reviewing the financial reports and other financial information provided by the senior management of Austin Gold Corp. (the "Company") to regulatory authorities and shareholders, the Company's systems of internal controls regarding finance and accounting, and the Company's auditing, accounting and financial reporting processes. Consistent with this function, the Committee will encourage continuous improvement of, and should foster adherence to, the Company's policies, procedures and practices at all levels. The Committee's primary duties and responsibilities are to: Serve as an independent and objective party to oversee the Company's accounting and financial reporting processes and internal control system;

Review the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A");

Oversee the audit of the Company's financial statements;

Oversee the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements as they relate to accounting and financial controls and anti-corruption and bribery issues;

Provide an open avenue of communication among the Company's auditors, senior management and the Board. 2. Composition and Operation The Committee shall be comprised of three or more directors as determined by the Board. Each of these directors shall be "independent" as required by the applicable rules of the Company's regulators, including Rule 10A-3 of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the rules of the NYSE American LLC, including Sections 803A and 803B(2) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide and such other requirements of the NYSE American Company Guide as may become applicable in the future and the rules of any other stock exchanges on which the Company is listed. No member of the Committee is permitted to have participated in the preparation of the financial statements of the Company or any current subsidiary at any time during the past three years. All members of the Committee shall be, in the determination of the Board, "financially literate", as that term is defined by Section 803B(2) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, as amended from time to time. Each member of the Committee shall be able to read and understand fundamental financial statements, including the Company's statement of financial position, statement of loss and comprehensive loss and statement of cash flows. At least one member of the Committee must be "financially sophisticated," as that term is defined in Section 803B(2) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, and must be an "audit committee financial expert" as defined in Item 407(d)(5)(ii) and (iii) of Regulation S-K of the Exchange Act.

The Committee members shall be appointed by the Board annually and the Board may at any time remove or replace any member of the Committee and may fill any vacancy with another Board member, as required. The Board shall appoint a chair (the "Chair") from among the Committee members. If the Chair is not present at any meeting of the Committee, one of the other Committee members present at the meeting shall be chosen by the Committee to preside as the chairperson at the meeting. The Committee shall meet at least quarterly, or more frequently as circumstances dictate. As part of its role to foster open communication, the Committee will meet at least annually with the Chief Financial Officer and the external auditors in separate sessions. A majority of members shall constitute a quorum for meetings of the Committee, present in person or via telephone or via other telecommunication device that permits all persons participating in the meeting to speak and hear one another. The Committee shall fix its own procedures for meetings, keep records of its proceedings, and report to the Board routinely. The Committee shall hold in-camera sessions at each meeting, during which the members of the Committee shall meet in the absence of management. The Committee may act by unanimous written consent of its members. A resolution approved in writing by the members of the Committee shall be valid and effective as if it had been passed at a duly called meeting. No business may be transacted by the Committee except at a meeting of its members at which a quorum of the Committee is present, or by a unanimous written consent. Members shall be provided with a minimum of 48 hours' notice of meetings. The notice period may be waived by a quorum of the Committee. 3. Responsibilities and Duties To fulfill its responsibilities and duties, the Committee shall: Documents/Reports Review Review this Charter annually, and recommend to the Board any necessary amendments;

Review the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics annually, and recommend to the Board any necessary amendments;

Review the Communications and Corporate Disclosure Policy annually, and recommend to the Board any necessary amendments;

Review and recommend to the Board for approval the audited annual financial statements, with the report of the external auditor, and corresponding MD&A prior to public dissemination and filing with securities regulatory authorities;

Review and approve, or recommend to the Board for approval, the quarterly financial statements of the Company and corresponding MD&A prior to public dissemination and filing with securities regulatory authorities;

Review any other financial disclosure documents that contain material financial information about the Company requiring approval by the Board prior to public dissemination and/or filing with any governmental and/or regulatory authority, including, but not limited to press releases, annual reports, annual information forms, and prospectuses or registration statements; and

Review the Company's disclosure in the Management Information Circular including Committee's composition and responsibilities and how they are discharged. External Auditors "External auditor" as used here shall mean any registered public accounting firm engaged for the purpose of preparing or issuing an audit report or performing other audit, review or attest services for the Company. Each such external auditor shall report directly to the Committee. With respect to the external auditor, the Committee shall: Review annually the performance of the external auditors who shall be ultimately accountable to the Board and the Committee as representatives of the shareholders of the Company;

Make recommendations to the Board with respect to the compensation of the external auditor, assess whether fees and any other compensation to be paid to the external auditor for audit or non-audit services are appropriate to enable an audit to be conducted and to maintain the independence of the external auditor;

Review and discuss with the external auditors any disclosed relationships or services that may impact the objectivity and independence of the external auditors;

Take, or recommend that the full Board take, appropriate action to oversee the independence of the external auditors;

Recommend to the Board the appointment, retention and replacement of the external auditors nominated annually for shareholder approval;

Oversee the work of the external auditor, including the resolution of disagreements between management and the external auditor regarding financial reporting;

At each year-end audit meeting, consult with the external auditors, without the presence of management, about the quality of the Company's accounting principles, internal controls and the completeness and accuracy of the Company's financial statements;

Review with management and the external auditors the audit plan for the year-end financial statements;

year-end financial statements; Review with management and the external auditor any correspondence with securities regulators or other regulatory or government agencies which raise material issues regarding the Company's financial reporting or accounting policies; and

Review and pre-approve all audit and audit-related services and the fees and other compensation related thereto, and any non-audit services, provided by the Company's external auditors. The pre-approval requirement is waived with respect to the provision of non-audit services if:

o the aggregate amount of all such non-audit services provided to the Company constitutes not more than five percent of the total amount of fees paid by the

Company to its external auditors during the fiscal year in which the non-audit services are provided; such services were not recognized by the Company at the time of the engagement to be non-audit services; and such services are promptly brought to the attention of the Committee by the Company and approved prior to the completion of the audit by the Committee or by one or more members of the Committee who are members of the Board to whom authority to grant such approvals has been delegated by the Committee. The CFO of the Company shall maintain a record of non-audit services approved by the Audit Committee for each financial year and shall provide a report to the Audit Committee no less frequently than on a quarterly basis. Financial Reporting Processes In consultation with the external auditors, review with management the integrity of the Company's financial reporting process, both internal and external;

Consider the external auditors' judgments about the quality and appropriateness of the Company's accounting principles as applied in its financial reporting;

Consider and approve, if appropriate, changes to the Company's auditing and accounting principles and practices as suggested by the external auditors and management;

Review significant judgments made by management in the preparation of the financial statements and the view of the external auditors as to appropriateness of such judgments;

Following completion of the annual audit, review separately with management and the external auditors any significant difficulties encountered during the course of the audit, including any restrictions on the scope of work or access to required information;

Review any significant disagreement among management and the external auditors in connection with the preparation of the financial statements. Where there are significant unsettled issues, the Committee shall ensure that there is an agreed course of action for the resolution of such matters;

Review with the external auditors and management the extent to which changes and improvements in financial or accounting practices have been implemented;

Establish a procedure for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by the Company regarding accounting, internal accounting controls or auditing matters;

Review the certification process;

Establish a procedure for the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of the Company of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters;

Carry out a review designed to ensure that an effective "whistle blowing" procedure exists to permit stakeholders to express any concerns regarding accounting, internal controls, auditing matters or financial matters to an appropriately independent individual; and

Review any related-party transactions. Ethical and Legal Compliance and Risk Management Review the integrity of the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and other senior management and ensure that the CEO and other senior management strive to create a culture of integrity throughout the Company;

Review the adequacy, appropriateness and effectiveness of the Company's policies and business practices which impact on the financial integrity of the Company, including those