AUSTIN GOLD CORP. CODE OF BUSINESS CONDUCT AND ETHICS 1. Purpose of this Code This Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code") is intended to document the principles of conduct and ethics to be followed by Austin Gold Corp. (the "Company") employees, officers and directors. Its purpose is to: Promote honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent conflicts of interest between personal and professional relationships;

Promote avoidance of conflicts of interest, including disclosure to an appropriate person of any material transaction or relationship that reasonably could be expected to give rise to such a conflict;

Promote full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in reports and documents that the Company files with, or submits to, the securities regulators and in other public communications made by the Company;

Promote compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations;

Promote the prompt internal reporting to an appropriate person of violations of this

Code;

Promote accountability for adherence to this Code;

Provide guidance to employees, officers and directors to help them recognize and

deal with ethical issues;

Provide mechanisms to report unethical conduct; and

Help foster the Company's culture of honesty and accountability. The Company requires all its contractors, employees, officers and directors to be familiar with and adhere to this Code. This Code has been adopted pursuant to U.S. and Canadian securities laws and stock exchange rules, including Item 406 of Regulation S-K under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 807 of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide. Violations of this Code are grounds for disciplinary action up to and including immediate termination of employment and possible legal prosecution. Employees are expected to promptly report violations of the Code and assist and co-operate with audits and investigations related to the Code and other policies of the Company. 2. Responsibility This Code outlines a framework of guiding principles. As with any statement of policy, the exercise of judgment is required in determining the applicability of this Code to each individual situation. It is the responsibility of every Company employee, officer and director to read and understand the Code. Individuals must comply with the Code in both letter and spirit. Ignorance of the Code will not excuse individuals from its requirements. Never engage in behavior that harms the reputation of the Company.

3. Application and Monitoring This Code applies to all directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries (who are referred to collectively as "employees"). Employees are expected to comply will all aspects of this Code and to support others in doing so. Employees with executive or managerial responsibilities: Must ensure that the Code is communicated to and understood by employees reporting to him or her; and

Are required to sign an annual acknowledgement of adherence to the Code. In the event that an individual violates this Code, Company policies and procedures, or any of the laws that govern the Company's business, the Company will take immediate and appropriate action up to and including termination of employment, claims for reimbursement of losses or damages and reference to criminal authorities. The Code contains policy statements for key areas of business conduct. The Code addresses many of the issues of concern to the Company but cannot be exhaustive. Employees are encouraged to seek guidance from management or legal advice from Company counsel on issues that are not fully addressed in the Code. In some cases, lengthy policy statements have been condensed for easy reference. In other cases, more detailed guidelines or specific procedures are available from other sources as noted in the Code. A request for a waiver of any provisions of the Code shall be in writing and shall be addressed to and reviewed by the Audit Committee. Any change in or waiver of the Code must, however, be approved by the Board. 4. Compliance with Law Each employee, officer and director must at all times comply fully with applicable laws and regulations, and should avoid any situation that could be perceived as improper or unethical, or indicate a casual attitude towards compliance with the law. No employee, officer or director shall commit or condone an illegal act or instruct another employee to do so. No employee, officer or director shall create or condone the creation of a false record. No employee shall destroy or condone the destruction of a record, except in accordance with Company policies. Employees, officers and directors are expected to be sufficiently familiar with any legislation or regulation that applies to their duties and shall recognize potential liabilities, seeking advice where appropriate. Employees are encouraged to seek guidance from management or legal advice from Company counsel if they are unclear about laws or regulations relating to their work. In those circumstances where timely guidance or legal advice is not available, employees should conduct themselves in a manner which would permit full public disclosure.

5. Conflicts of Interest Employees, officers, and directors of the Company shall avoid situations where their personal interest could, or could appear to, conflict with the interests of the Company and its shareholders. Conflicts of interest can arise where an individual's position or responsibilities with the Company present an opportunity for personal gain apart from the normal rewards of employment, to the detriment of the Company. They can also arise where an employee's, director's or officer's personal interests are inconsistent with those of the Company and create conflicting loyalties. Such conflicting loyalties can cause an employee, officer, or director to give preference to personal interests in situations where corporate responsibilities should come first. Employees, officers, and directors shall perform the responsibilities of their positions on the basis of what is in the best interests of the Company and free from the influence of personal considerations and relationships. Ownership or an ownership interest in a competing or complementary business might create or appear to create a conflict. Employees, directors and officers are therefore required to disclose, in writing, all business, commercial or financial interests or activities where these might reasonably be regarded as creating an actual or potential conflict with their duties as employees of the Company. Officers and employees shall not accept an appointment to a board of directors, standing committee or similar body of a public or private company or organization (other than an industry, professional, social, charitable, educational, religious or political organization) without prior approval of the President of the Company or the Board of Directors, as applicable, to ensure that no possible conflict of interest might result from the acceptance of such an appointment. In the event that any potential conflict of interest arises and the individual involved is an employee of the Company, the individual involved must immediately notify their immediate supervisor and the Audit Committee. If such individual is a director of the Company, the Chairman of the Board of Directors or, in the absence of a Chair, all the members of the Board of Directors must be immediately notified. If the conflicted individual is the Chair of the Board of Directors, then all the members of the Board of Directors must be notified. While it is not possible to detail every situation where conflicts of interest may arise, the following policies cover the areas that have the greatest potential for conflict: Speculation in Company Securities and Use of Inside Information

There are numerous laws, rules and regulations, both federal, state and provincial, regulating transactions in corporate securities and the securities industry. Violation of these laws may lead to civil and criminal actions against the individual and the company involved. All employees, officers and directors will take all steps to be in compliance with such laws and in order to do so will adhere to the Company's Communications and Corporate Disclosure Policy and Insider Trading Policy.

An employee shall not accept for themselves, or for the benefit of any relative or friend, any payments, loans, services, favors involving more than ordinary social amenity, or gifts of more than nominal value from any organization doing or seeking to do business with

the Company, except in accordance with this Code and within normal business practices or in circumstances whereby such exceptions have been approved by the Audit Committee. 6. Fraud and Bribery The Company is committed to the highest level of honesty and integrity and therefore does not tolerate fraud or bribery. Fraud can include a wide range of activities, such as falsifying books, records or timesheets, embezzlement, skimming and misappropriating the Company's assets (including such things as proprietary information and corporate opportunities) for personal gain. The Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act (Canada) and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (U.S.) prohibit the bribing of government officials in order to obtain or retain business. Both contain definitions of bribes, and are broadly worded to capture any form of benefit or value that may be given to a government official for the official's personal benefit. It can be a gift or actual payment, the offer of either a gift or payment or even an agreement to pay any loan, reward, advantage or benefit of any kind. Similarly both laws include a broad definition of government official, sweeping in even low-levelemployees at commercial ventures. Also, both laws prohibit paying indirectly what it is not permissible to pay directly, i.e. third-partyintermediaries cannot be used to pay bribes. There are serious criminal and civil consequences for fraud and bribery, including fines and imprisonment, and we consider fraud and the payment of bribes or other corrupt activity serious misconduct and are grounds for dismissal. 7. Fair Dealing Employees and directors should endeavor to deal fairly with the Company's clients, service providers, suppliers, and employees. No employee or director should take unfair advantage of anyone through manipulation, concealment, abuse of privileged information, misrepresentation of material facts or any unfair dealing practice. 8. Dealing with Suppliers The Company is a valuable customer for many suppliers of goods, services and facilities. People who want to do business, or to continue to do business, with the Company must understand that all purchases by the Company will be made exclusively on the basis of price, quality, service and suitability to the Company's needs. "Kickbacks" and Rebates

Purchases of goods and services by the Company must not lead to employees, officers or directors, or their families, receiving any type of personal kickbacks or rebates. Employees, officers or directors, or their families, must not accept any form of "under-the- table" payment.

Even when gifts and entertainment are exchanged out of the purest motives of personal friendship, they can be misunderstood. They can appear to be attempts to bribe the Company's employees, officers or directors into directing business of the Company to a particular supplier. To avoid both the reality and the appearance of improper relations with suppliers or potential suppliers, the following standards will apply to the receipt of gifts and entertainment by employees, officers and directors of the Company: Gifts Employees, officers and directors are prohibited from soliciting gifts, gratuities, or any other personal benefit or favor of any kind from suppliers or potential suppliers. Gifts include not only merchandise and products but also personal services and tickets to sports or other events. The Company acknowledges, however, that as part of normal good business relationships, suppliers may offer tickets to sports and other events, meals and other forms of normal client development gifts or services. Employees, officers and directors are prohibited from accepting gifts of money. Employees, officers and directors may accept unsolicited non-monetary gifts provided they are appropriate and customary client development gifts for the industry, are not reasonably considered extravagant for the employee, officer or director and do not violate any applicable law. Any gift falling outside of the above guidelines must be reported to the Company's Audit Committee to determine whether it can be accepted. Entertainment Employees, officers and directors shall not encourage or solicit entertainment from any individual or company with whom the Company does business. Entertainment includes, but is not limited to, activities such as dining, attending sporting or other special events and travel. From time to time employees, officers and directors may accept unsolicited entertainment, but only under the following conditions: the entertainment occurs infrequently; and

it arises out of the ordinary course of business. Employees may provide reasonable entertainment for business purposes in accordance with local business practices. Entertainment provided should be of a nature that avoids embarrassment and would not reflect unfavorably on the Company or the recipient, if subjected to public scrutiny. 9. Dealing with Public Officials Domestic and foreign laws and regulations may require the Company to be in contact with public officials on a wide variety of matters. Employees, officers, and directors who regularly make these contacts have special responsibilities for upholding the Company's good name.

No employee shall make any form of payment, direct or indirect, to any public official as inducement to procuring or keeping business or having a law or regulation enacted, defeated, or violated. For more information, see Section 6 - Fraud and Bribery. When not prohibited by law, employees, officers and directors are allowed to give to public officials gifts where the presentation and acceptance of gifts is an established custom and a normal business practice. All such gifts shall be of reasonable value and the presentation approved in advance by the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Moreover, such gifts must be presented in a manner that clearly identifies the Company and the occasion that warrants the presentation. On special ceremonial occasions, senior officers of the Company may publicly give gifts of more than nominal value to public institutions and public bodies. Such gifts can commemorate special events or milestones in the Company's history. From time to time employees, officers and directors may entertain public officials, but only under the following conditions: it is legal and permitted by the entity represented by the official;

the entertainment is not solicited by the public official;

the entertainment occurs infrequently;

it arises out of the ordinary course of business;

it does not involve lavish expenditures, considering the circumstances; and

the settings and types of entertainment are reasonable, appropriate and fitting to our employees, officers or directors, their guests, and the business at hand. The Company may from time-to-time make donations to charities or non-governmental organizations that do good work that benefits the community as a whole or to particular institutions such as a school, college or university. Such donations require prior Board approval if above $10,000. Any political contribution, whether by the Company or by an employee, must comply with provincial, state and federal campaign finance laws, including the prohibition of using employees to circumvent limits on corporate donations. The Company will not reimburse employees' personal political contributions. Such political contributions require prior Board approval if above $10,000. 10. Equal Opportunity There shall be no discrimination against any employee or applicant because of race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, national or ethnic origin, or physical handicap (unless demands of the position are prohibitive). All employees, officers and directors will be treated with equality during their employment without regard to their race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, national or ethnic origin, or physical handicap, in all matters, including employment, upgrading, promotion, transfer, layoff, termination, rates of pay, selection for training and recruitment. The Company will maintain a work environment free of discriminatory practice of any kind. No employee shall have any authority to engage in any action or course of conduct or to condone any action or course of conduct by any other person which shall in any manner, directly or indirectly, discriminate or result in discrimination in the course of one's employment, termination of employment, or any related matter where such discrimination is, directly or indirectly, based

upon race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, age, national or ethnic origin, or physical handicap. Further guidance is provided in the Company's Diversity Policy. 11. Safety, Environmental, and Social Responsibility The Company recognizes and believes that its operations should be designed and managed to protect the natural surroundings, provide a safe and healthy work environment and permit the responsible and cost-effective extraction of natural resources. The Company intends to comply with all applicable legislation and regulations and to match industry best practices in its operations. Specifically, the Company will: Include safety, environmental, and social responsibility considerations in its business decisions and practices;

Provide a safe and healthy workplace for its contractors and employees;

Strive to use resources efficiently in its operations and dispose of wastes using generally accepted processes and in approved facilities;

Make every effort to minimize the impact of its operations on the environment and reclaim disturbed areas on a planned and timely basis;

Work actively with Governments and the public to find reasonable solutions to environmental problems and develop sound environmental standards. The Company will implement these standards by developing and maintaining management systems and procedures designed to: Inform contractors and employees, customers and the public of its Safety, Environmental and Social responsibility Policy;

Provide employees with the necessary guidelines and training;

Require contractors and employees to abide by this policy, follow procedures and be accountable for their actions and set goals by which to measure their performance. Further guidance is provided in the Company's Safety, Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy. 12. Use of Agents and Non-Employees, Officers and Directors Agents or other non-employees cannot be used to circumvent the law. Employees, officers and directors will not retain agents or other representatives to engage in practices that run contrary to this Code. 13. Employee Relations The Company believes that a strong, enthusiastic workforce is critical to its success. The Company strives to ensure that all employees and contractors are treated fairly and recognizes that the work conditions of the Company's employees, their wages and their job satisfaction have deep impacts not only on the employees themselves, but also on their families, the communities

in which they live and on the environment. As such, the Company believes that it is in the best interest of all parties to work together in a respectful and understanding manner and the Company is committed to providing an environment that is frank and open and provides equal opportunities to its employees. Directors, officers and employees will: treat each other and members of the community in which the Company operates with respect and courtesy; and

keep the workplace free from harassment. The Company does not condone the use of factors such as race, religion, age, colour, cultural and socioeconomic background, gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity as the basis for decisions related to hiring, promotions, pay or terminations, nor should directors, officers or employees allow physical disabilities to form the basis of work-related decisions, unless the disability interferes with a person's ability to perform a job in a safe and effective manner and the disability cannot reasonably be accommodated. 14. Employee Harassment or Discrimination The Company is committed to providing a workplace free of harassment and this is broadly defined to include sexual harassment. Harassment includes, but is not limited to, the following: slurs, jokes, statements, gestures, assaults, pictures, drawings, or cartoons, based upon an employee's sex, race, color, national origin, religion, age, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, ancestry, marital status, sexual orientation, family care or medical leave status, veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or provincial laws. Sexually harassing conduct in particular may include all of these prohibited actions, as well as other unwelcome conduct, such as requests for sexual favors, conversation containing sexual comments, sending messages via electronic means such as emails, and other unwelcome sexual advances. Sexually harassing conduct can be by a person of either the same or opposite sex. Similarly, the Company will not tolerate harassment of contractors' employees with whom the Company has a business, service, or professional relationship. 15. Prohibited Substances The Company has a policy of "zero tolerance" as it relates to the use of prohibited substances. The Company believes that its operations should provide a safe and healthy work environment for its employees as set out in its Safety, Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy. As such, the Company recognizes that substance abuse or the use of illicit drugs and the inappropriate use of alcohol, medications or certain banned substances can have serious adverse effects on the well-being of employees and their performance at work where safety is of the utmost importance. Substance abuse in the workplace can also cause a number of other work-related problems, including absenteeism and tardiness, substandard job performance, increased workload for coworkers or behavior that impacts other employees. Further guidance is provided in the Company's Safety, Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy.

16. Company Records, Control Systems and Financial Reporting The Company's record keeping and control systems are critical components of our business and the integrity of such systems must be maintained at all times. The Company will maintain the integrity of records and financial reporting. All assets, liabilities and transactions must be accurately and completely reported in the books and supported by necessary documentation in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, including international financial reporting standards. No one will ever consider concealing, falsifying, manipulating, or destroying records for the purpose of impeding or obstructing any investigation undertaken by the Company or a governmental body. No employee would ever act in a way that might fraudulently influence or mislead anyone engaged in the performance of an audit of the Company's financial statements. We understand that the integrity of records is critical and we will develop a records management policy and records retention policy. Customers, investors and the public should have such information about the Company as is necessary for them to judge adequately the Company and its activities. The Company, therefore, believes in full, accurate, timely and understandable reporting to regulatory agencies as required by law. Employees must provide prompt, accurate answers to inquiries from regulatory agencies related to the Company's public disclosure requirements. If any employee, officer, or director of the Company has concerns or complaints regarding accounting or auditing issues, he or she is encouraged to submit those concerns under the Company's Whistle Blower Policy. 17. Use of Corporate Assets Proper use of Company property is everyone's responsibility. All employees have an obligation to protect the Company's assets and ensure their efficient and careful use. The Company's property includes real and tangible items such as land, buildings, furniture, fixtures, equipment, supplies, and vehicles, and also includes intangible items such as data, computer systems, reports, information, patents, trademarks, copyrights, logos, name, goodwill, opportunity and reputation. Employees cannot appropriate a corporate opportunity or corporate property, arising out of their relationship with the Company, for their own personal benefit. Theft, carelessness and waste have a direct impact on the Company's financial performance. Report any suspected incident of fraud or theft to any member of management, including the CEO. E-mail systems and internet services are provided to assist employees in the performance of their duties. Incidental or occasional personal use is permitted, but never for personal gain or improper purpose. As email may not be entirely secure, employees must exercise caution and etiquette when sending email correspondence. Employees' messages (including voice mail), computer information and communication records are considered property of the Company and employees