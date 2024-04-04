AUSTIN GOLD CORP.

CHARTER OF THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. Mandate

The Compensation Committee (the "Committee") has been established by the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Austin Gold Corp. (the "Company") to carry out the responsibilities delegated by the Board relating to the review and determination of a compensation plan that is both motivational and competitive for executive officers and other members of senior management (collectively "Executive Management") so that it will attract, hold and inspire performance of Executive Management of a quality and nature that will enhance the reputation, sustainability and growth of the Company.

The Committee will assist the Board in fulfilling its responsibilities relating to human resources and compensation issues.

2. Composition and Operation

The Committee shall be composed of not fewer than three directors, all of whom shall be "independent" pursuant to the rules of the NYSE American LLC, including Sections 803A and 805(c) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide and such other requirements of the NYSE American Company Guide as may become applicable in the future and the rules of any other stock exchanges on which the Company is listed.

The Committee members shall be appointed by the Board annually and the Board may at any time remove or replace any member of the Committee and may fill any vacancy with another Board member, as required.

The Board shall appoint a chair (the "Chair") from among the Committee members. If the Chair is not present at any meeting of the Committee, one of the other Committee members present at the meeting shall be chosen to preside as the chairperson at the meeting.

A majority of members shall constitute a quorum for meetings of the Committee, present in person or via telephone or other telecommunication device that permits all persons participating in the meeting to speak and hear one another.

The Committee will make every effort to meet at least two times each fiscal year, on such dates as may be determined by the Committee, and shall conduct additional meetings as required from time to time. The Committee shall fix its own procedures for meetings, keep records of its proceedings, and report to the Board routinely.

The Committee shall hold in-camera sessions at each meeting, during which the members of the Committee shall meet in the absence of management.