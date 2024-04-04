AUSTIN GOLD CORP.

CHARTER OF THE GOVERNANCE AND NOMINATING COMMITTEE

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. Mandate

The main purpose of the Governance and Nominating Committee (the "Committee") is to provide a focus on governance that will enhance Austin Gold Corp.'s (the "Company") performance, to assess and make recommendations regarding the Board of Directors' (the "Board") effectiveness and to establish and lead the process for identifying, recruiting, appointing, re-appointing and providing ongoing development for Directors.

2. Composition and Operation

The Committee shall be composed of not fewer than three Directors, all of whom shall be "independent", pursuant to the rules of the NYSE American LLC, including Section 803A of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide and such other requirements of the NYSE American Company Guide as may become applicable in the future and the rules of any other stock exchanges on which the Company is listed.

The Committee members shall be appointed by the Board annually and the Board may at any time remove or replace any member of the Committee and may fill any vacancy with another Board member, as required.

The Board shall appoint a chair (the "Chair") from among the Committee members. If the Chair is not present at any meeting of the Committee, one of the other Committee members present at the meeting shall be chosen to preside as the chairperson at the meeting.

A majority of members shall constitute a quorum for meetings of the Committee, present in person or via telephone or other telecommunication device that permits all persons participating in the meeting to speak and hear one another.

The Committee will make every effort to meet at least two times each fiscal year, on such dates as may be determined by the Committee, and shall conduct additional meetings as required from time to time. The Committee shall fix its own procedures for meetings, keep records of its proceedings, and report to the Board routinely.

The Committee shall hold in-camera sessions at each meeting, during which the members of the Committee shall meet in the absence of management.

The Committee may act by unanimous written consent of its members. A resolution approved in writing by the members of the Committee shall be valid and effective as if it had been passed at a duly called meeting.

No business may be transacted by the Committee except at a meeting of its members at which a quorum of the Committee is present, or by a unanimous written consent.