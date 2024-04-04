AUSTIN GOLD CORP.

WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY

1. Purpose of the Policy

The Audit Committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board of Directors of Austin Gold Corp. (the "Company") is responsible under Canadian and United States securities laws for the integrity of the financial reporting of the Company and for the system of internal controls, the audit process and monitoring compliance with the financial reporting laws applicable to the Company and to all other corporations, trusts, partnerships or other entities which may be established by the Company (the "Other Entities"). The integrity of the financial information of the Company is of paramount importance to the Audit Committee and to the Board of Directors.

Applicable laws and regulations, including Section 803B of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, have outlined certain aspects of Audit Committee responsibility and the Audit Committee understands the importance of these responsibilities and intends to be in compliance with such responsibilities. One such responsibility relates to the implementation of procedures for addressing complaints regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters.

This document outlines the procedure which the Committee has established for the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of the Company and the Other Entities of any concerns which applicable individuals may have regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters or violations of the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

Applicable individuals are encouraged to submit all good faith concerns and complaints in respect of the accuracy and integrity of the Company's accounting, auditing, financial reporting and ethics, without fear of retaliation of any kind. If an applicable individual has any concerns about accounting, audit, internal controls, financial reporting or ethical matters which he or she considers to be questionable, incorrect, misleading or fraudulent, the applicable individual is urged to come forward with any such information, complaints or concerns, without regard to the position of the person or persons responsible for the subject matter of the relevant complaint or concern. The applicable individual may report the matter to the appropriate supervisor or, alternatively, to the Chair of the Audit Committee

2. Procedure for Reporting Concerns

Individuals who have become aware of violations can either report it by email:

Benjamin Leboe, Chair of the Audit Committee

Email: benleboe@shaw.ca

Or in writing to the address noted below in a sealed envelope labeled "To be opened by the Audit Committee only":