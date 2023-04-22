Advanced search
    AUSTINLAZ   NGAUSTINLAZ9

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

(AUSTINLAZ)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
2.030 NGN    0.00%
06:27aAustin Laz Mpany : And company plc- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
01/27Austin Laz & Company Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/26Austin Laz Mpany : And company plc- audited financial statement for 2022
PU
Austin Laz mpany : AND COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

04/22/2023 | 06:27am EDT
1

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

SUMMARY

Austin Laz & Company Plc is currently undergoing operational challenges. Consequently, all production activities are in suspension pending the resolution of the challenges. Meanwhile, the company hereby presents the Statement of Affairs for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2023

Jan - Mar

Audited

2023

Year to date

31/12/2022

RESULT

N'000

N'000

N'000

Turnover

-

-

-

Profit before tax

-

-

(44,568)

Taxation

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) after tax

-

-

(44,568)

By order of the Board

Barr Offor Ifeanyi

FRC/2016/NBA/0000001416

Company Secretary

Benin City

4/12/2023

2

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

CONTENT

PAGE

STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS

4

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

5

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT

6 - 8

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD

9

- 10

3

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS AS AT 31 MARCH, 2023

NOTE

First Quarter

Audited

2023

12/31/2022

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

1

1,101,595

1,101,595

Intangibles

2

151,835

151,835

1,253,430

1,253,430

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

3

25,830

25,830

Trade receivables

4

22,261

22,261

Cash and Cash Equivalent

5

1,057

1,057

49,148

49,148

Total Assets

1,302,578

1,302,578

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES:

EQUITY

Authorized Share Capital

750,000

750,000

Paid up Share Capital

4

539,930

539,930

Capital Reserves

1,224,776

1,224,776

Retained Earnings

(511,600)

(511,600)

Equity attributable to owners

of company

1,253,106

1,253,106

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Long Term Borrowing

5

42,644

42,644

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade Payable

7

1,857

1,857

Other Payable

6

4,971

4,971

6,828

6,828

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,302,578

1,302,578

4/12/2023

4/12/2023

4

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

NOTE

2023

2022

Audited

JAN -

MAR

JAN - MAR

MAR

MAR

12/31/2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

8

-

-

-

-

-

Cost of Sales

10

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit/(Loss)

-

-

-

-

-

Administration Expenses

12

-

-

-

-

(44,568)

Distribution Expenses

11

-

-

-

-

-

Finance Cost

13

-

Profit before Tax

(44,568)

Tax Provision

-

Profit after Tax

(44,568)

DISCONTINUED

OPERATION

Gain/(Loss) on discontinued

operation net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Net Profit for the Period

(44,568)

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME NET OF TAX

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income

for the Period

-

-

(44,568)

Basic Earning Per Share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.04)

Diluted Earning Per Share

-

-

-

-

(0.04)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austin Laz & Co. plc published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 10:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -44,6 M -0,10 M -0,10 M
Net Debt 2022 41,6 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -50,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 192 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
