Austin Laz mpany : AND COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
04/22/2023 | 06:27am EDT
1
AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC
INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE
FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023
SUMMARY
Austin Laz & Company Plc is currently undergoing operational challenges. Consequently, all production activities are in suspension pending the resolution of the challenges. Meanwhile, the company hereby presents the Statement of Affairs for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2023
Jan - Mar
Audited
2023
Year to date
31/12/2022
RESULT
N'000
N'000
N'000
Turnover
-
-
-
Profit before tax
-
-
(44,568)
Taxation
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) after tax
-
-
(44,568)
By order of the Board
Barr Offor Ifeanyi
FRC/2016/NBA/0000001416
Company Secretary
Benin City
4/12/2023
2
AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC
INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE
FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023
CONTENT
PAGE
STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS
4
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
5
NOTES TO THE STATEMENT
6 - 8
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD
9
- 10
3
AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC
INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE
FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023
STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS AS AT 31 MARCH, 2023
NOTE
First Quarter
Audited
2023
12/31/2022
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
1
1,101,595
1,101,595
Intangibles
2
151,835
151,835
1,253,430
1,253,430
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
3
25,830
25,830
Trade receivables
4
22,261
22,261
Cash and Cash Equivalent
5
1,057
1,057
49,148
49,148
Total Assets
1,302,578
1,302,578
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES:
EQUITY
Authorized Share Capital
750,000
750,000
Paid up Share Capital
4
539,930
539,930
Capital Reserves
1,224,776
1,224,776
Retained Earnings
(511,600)
(511,600)
Equity attributable to owners
of company
1,253,106
1,253,106
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long Term Borrowing
5
42,644
42,644
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade Payable
7
1,857
1,857
Other Payable
6
4,971
4,971
6,828
6,828
Total Equity and Liabilities
1,302,578
1,302,578
4/12/2023
4/12/2023
4
AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC
INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE
FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
NOTE
2023
2022
Audited
JAN -
MAR
JAN - MAR
MAR
MAR
12/31/2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Revenue
8
-
-
-
-
-
Cost of Sales
10
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit/(Loss)
-
-
-
-
-
Administration Expenses
12
-
-
-
-
(44,568)
Distribution Expenses
11
-
-
-
-
-
Finance Cost
13
-
Profit before Tax
(44,568)
Tax Provision
-
Profit after Tax
(44,568)
DISCONTINUED
OPERATION
Gain/(Loss) on discontinued
operation net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
Net Profit for the Period
(44,568)
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME NET OF TAX
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive income
for the Period
-
-
(44,568)
Basic Earning Per Share
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0.04)
Diluted Earning Per Share
-
-
-
-
(0.04)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Austin Laz & Co. plc published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 10:26:04 UTC.