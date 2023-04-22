Austin Laz mpany : AND COMPANY PLC- QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

FIRST QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2023

SUMMARY

Austin Laz & Company Plc is currently undergoing operational challenges. Consequently, all production activities are in suspension pending the resolution of the challenges. Meanwhile, the company hereby presents the Statement of Affairs for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2023

Jan - Mar Audited 2023 Year to date 31/12/2022 RESULT N'000 N'000 N'000 Turnover - - - Profit before tax - - (44,568) Taxation - - - Profit/(loss) after tax - - (44,568)

By order of the Board

Barr Offor Ifeanyi

FRC/2016/NBA/0000001416

Company Secretary

Benin City

4/12/2023