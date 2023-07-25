1

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2023

SUMMARY

Austin Laz & Company Plc is currently undergoing operational challenges. Consequently, all production activities are in suspension pending the resolution of the challenges. Meanwhile,

the company hereby presents the Statement of Affairs for the second quarter ended 30 June, 2023

Jan - Jun

Jan - Mar

Jan -Jun

Audited

2023

2023

2022

31/12/2022

RESULT

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Turnover

-

-

-

-

Profit before tax

-

-

-

(44,568)

Taxation

-

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) after tax

-

-

-

(44,568)

By order of the Board

Barr Offor Ifeanyi

FRC/2016/NBA/0000001416

Company Secretary

Benin City

13-Jul-23

2

CONTENT

PAGE

STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS

4

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

5

NOTES TO THE STATEMENT

6 - 8

3

STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS AS AT 30 JUNE, 2023

NOTE

Second Quarter

Audited

2023

12/31/2022

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

1

1,101,595

1,101,595

Intangibles

2

151,835

151,835

1,253,430

1,253,430

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

3

25,830

25,830

Trade receivables

4

22,261

22,261

Cash and Cash Equivalent

5

1,057

1,057

49,148

49,148

Total Assets

1,302,578

1,302,578

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES:

EQUITY

Authorized Share Capital

750,000

750,000

Paid up Share Capital

4

539,930

539,930

Capital Reserves

1,224,776

1,224,776

Retained Earnings

(511,600)

(511,600)

Equity attributable to

owners of company

1,253,106

1,253,106

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Long Term Borrowing

5

42,644

42,644

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade Payable

7

1,857

1,857

Other Payable

6

4,971

4,971

6,828

6,828

Total Equity and Liabilities

1,302,578

1,302,578

4

AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2023

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

NOTE

2023

2022

Audited

Jun

Jan - Jun

Jun Jan - Jun

12/31/2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Revenue

8

-

-

-

-

-

Cost of Sales

10

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit/(Loss)

-

-

-

-

-

Administration Expenses

12

-

-

-

-

(44,568)

Distribution Expenses

11

-

-

-

-

-

Finance Cost

13

-

Profit before Tax

(44,568)

Tax Provision

-

Profit after Tax

(44,568)

DISCONTINUED

OPERATION

Gain/(Loss) on discontinued

operation net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Net Profit for the Period

(44,568)

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME NET OF TAX

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income

for the Period

-

-

(44,568)

Basic Earning Per Share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.04)

Diluted Earning Per Share

-

-

-

-

(0.04)

5

