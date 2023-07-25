AUSTIN LAZ & COMPANY PLC

INTERIM STATEMENT OF AFFAIRS FOR THE

SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2023

SUMMARY

Austin Laz & Company Plc is currently undergoing operational challenges. Consequently, all production activities are in suspension pending the resolution of the challenges. Meanwhile,

the company hereby presents the Statement of Affairs for the second quarter ended 30 June, 2023

Jan - Jun Jan - Mar Jan -Jun Audited 2023 2023 2022 31/12/2022 RESULT N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Turnover - - - - Profit before tax - - - (44,568) Taxation - - - - Profit/(loss) after tax - - - (44,568)

By order of the Board

Barr Offor Ifeanyi

FRC/2016/NBA/0000001416

Company Secretary

Benin City

13-Jul-23