Austin Metals : Multiple New Gold Targets Identified, Drilling to Commence

Musgrave Minerals that utilised ground gravity surveys to identify and interpret the Starlight and White Light high grade discovery structures which sit adjacent to the Austin Gold Project (see MGV announcement dated 16 July 2021).

The Austin Metals team have now had an opportunity to assess the final gravity images along with soil, rock and drilling geochemistry. This work has now highlighted 5 exciting high priority undrilled targets that occur on prominent "gravity break" structures which may be indicative of alteration and veining associated with gold mineralisation (Figure 1). Structures in the Shadow area are primarily oriented northwest that is very similar in orientation to many deposit structures including Starlight and White Heat. These 5 target areas are also interpreted to mainly occur within primarily mafic stratigraphic units, characterised by units of higher relative density, which are the primary host to mineralisation at the Break of Day group of deposits and structures. In addition, the top 5 priority targets are on existing POW permits so the Company has moved quickly to secure an aircore rig to test these targets immediately. A 1,500-2,000m aircore drilling program is expected to commence this week to conduct a first pass phase on these 5 targets.

The review has also identified at least 8 additional high priority targets that require reconnaissance field work to refine these targets and also to submit new POW's for a second round of aircore drill testing. One standout area is characterized by a very interesting north-trending corridor of gravity breaks coincident with the Mt Sandy extensive alluvial and workings and extending 5 km to the north (Figure 1). This suggests an extensive fault trend that may be the source for the gold alluvial workings to the south then extends for many kilometers to the north into areas that have never been drilled or sampled.

Austin Metals is now very much focused on progressing the gravity targets by reconnaissance aircore drill testing as well as reconnaissance rock sampling across the key highlighted target areas.

Other Work Programs

The POW permit for the trenching program at Teds has been granted and is expected to commence on 28th March. The primary aim of this program is to investigate and sample the bedrock geology to potentially identify significant widths of gold mineralisation at surface to warrant follow up RC drilling planned for later in the year. This prospect area is particularly interesting due to the spectacular specimens of gold and irregular gold nuggets that occur associated with weathered smoky quartz veins identified by the previous operator Gardner Mining (see AYT announcement dated 7 April 2021).

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Austin Metals Limited.

-ENDS-

Contact details

Sonu Cheema (Director and Company Secretary)