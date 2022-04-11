Austin Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AYT

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

AUSTIN METALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date AYTAD OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX $0.05 500,000 08/04/2022 AYTAE OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX $0.10 500,000 08/04/2022 AYTAB CLASS A PERFORMANCE SHARES 500,000 08/04/2022 AYTAC CLASS B PERFORMANCE SHARES 500,000 08/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity AUSTIN METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code AYT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 68130933309

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

AYTAD : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX $0.05

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02381536-2A1301778?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

500,000

ASX +security code and description

AYTAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX $0.10

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

For personal use only

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02381536-2A1301778?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

500,000

ASX +security code and description AYTAB : CLASS A PERFORMANCE SHARES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02381536-2A1301778?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 9