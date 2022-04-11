Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Austin Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYT   AU0000193682

AUSTIN METALS LIMITED

(AYT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/11 01:31:48 am EDT
0.0250 AUD   +4.17%
03/17Austin Metals Testing at Least Five Priority Targets at Namesake Gold Project in Western Australia; Shares Soar 12%
MT
03/17Austin Metals Limited Commences Drilling at Austin Gold Project
CI
03/15Austin Metals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Austin Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AYT

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

AUSTIN METALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AYTAD

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX $0.05

500,000

08/04/2022

AYTAE

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX $0.10

500,000

08/04/2022

AYTAB

CLASS A PERFORMANCE SHARES

500,000

08/04/2022

AYTAC

CLASS B PERFORMANCE SHARES

500,000

08/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity AUSTIN METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code AYT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 68130933309

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

AYTAD : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2023 EX $0.05

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02381536-2A1301778?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

500,000

ASX +security code and description

AYTAE : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2024 EX $0.10

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

For personal use only

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02381536-2A1301778?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

500,000

ASX +security code and description AYTAB : CLASS A PERFORMANCE SHARES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 8/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02381536-2A1301778?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austin Metals Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net cash 2021 2,29 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 148x
EV / Sales 2021 227x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart AUSTIN METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Austin Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTIN METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jon Pickett Non-Executive Director
Harpreet Sonu Singh Cheema Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Leo Horn Non-Executive Director
Darren White Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTIN METALS LIMITED-17.24%18
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%13 300
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED28.31%12 154
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.22.90%9 025
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.26.84%892
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-21.87%529