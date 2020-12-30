Austpac Resources N L : Annual Report – 29 December 2020

Austpac Resources N.L.

ABN 87 002 264 057

and Controlled Entities

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors of Austpac Resources N.L., ('the company') A.C.N. 002 264 057, present their report together with the financial report of the company and of the consolidated entity, being the company and its controlled entities, for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 and the auditor's report thereon.

DIRECTORS

The names and positions of the directors of the consolidated entity during the financial year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated, are:

Terry Cuthbertson

Non-executive Chairman

Mr Cuthbertson qualified as Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Degree with extensive corporate finance expertise, having advised several businesses and government organisations in relation to mergers, acquisitions and financing. He was formerly a Partner of KPMG Corporate Finance and NSW Partner in Charge of Mergers and Acquisitions, where he coordinated government privatisations, mergers, divestitures and public offerings on the ASX for the New South Wales practice. He is the Non-executive Chairman of ASX listed MNF Group Limited and Malachite Resources Limited. He was previously the Chairman of ASX listed Lark Distilling Co. Ltd (resigned 20 May 2019) and a non-executive director of Isentric Limited (resigned 31 May 2019).

Mr Cuthbertson was appointed a Director of Austpac Resources N.L. on 27 March 2001 and Chairman of Austpac Resources N.L. on 31 May 2004.

Colin Iles

Director and CEO

Mr Iles is a metallurgist with over 35 years' experience in international trade, sales and business development and the commercial management of technical projects at plant level. He was previously General Manager for CMC Cometals Australia, a subsidiary of the Commercial Metals Company headquartered in Texas, USA, where he was responsible for key objectives of profit, production and marketing. Mr Iles has been intimately involved with supply and offtake contracts with the Australian and international iron and steel industry and is an expert in international metals sourcing and trading.

Mr Iles was appointed a Director of Austpac Resources N.L. on 13 March 2017 and CEO of Austpac Resources N.L. on 14 July 2020.

Geoff Hiller

Non-executive Director

Mr Hiller is a mining/civil engineer with over 25 years of mining industry experience including feasibility, financing, development and construction of projects. Mr Hiller holds a Bachelor of Engineering Mining (Hons) from the University of Melbourne, a Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Hons) from the University of Sydney and MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management (University of New South Wales). Mr Hiller is currently the Chief Executive Officer and director of ASX listed Malachite Resources Limited.

Mr Hiller was appointed a Director of Austpac Resources N.L. on 2 May 2019.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Gaston is a Chartered Secretary with 47 years listed public company experience including Lend Lease Corporation, Peko Wallsend Limited and American Metals Climax (AMAX). Mr Gaston resigned as the company secretary and CFO on 3 July 2020.

The Company has appointed Mr Kenneth Lee as the company secretary on 3 July 2020. Kenneth is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (England & Wales) and has a Master degree in Business Administration. He was a Director of KPMG Corporate Finance, Sydney.

