Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Austpac Resources N.L.    APG   AU000000APG8

AUSTPAC RESOURCES N.L.

(APG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/24
0.002 AUD   +33.33%
12:57aAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Annual Report – 29 December 2020
PU
12:57aAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Notice of Meeting and Proxy – 29 December 2020
PU
12:57aAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : NL Constitution – 22 December 2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Austpac Resources N L : NL Constitution – 22 December 2020

12/30/2020 | 12:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) A no liability public company

Constitution of

Austpac Resources N.L. (ACN 002 264 057)

Constitution

Contents

1.

General

2

2.

Shares

5

3.

Certificates

9

4.

Calls

11

5.

Forfeiture and lien

13

6.

Payments by the Company

15

7.

Transfer of shares

16

8.

Transmission of shares

19

9.

General meetings

20

10.

Proceedings of meetings

24

11.

Special meetings

27

12.

Votes of shareholders

28

13.

Directors

31

14.

Alternate Directors

34

15.

Vacation of office of Director

35

16.

Election of Directors

36

17.

Managing Director and Executive Directors

37

18.

Proceedings of Directors

38

19.

Powers of the Board

40

20.

Branch register

41

21.

Seal

41

22.

Minutes

42

23.

Dividends and reserves

42

24.

Notices

49

25.

Winding up

51

26.

Indemnity

52

27.

Proportional takeover approval

53

28.

Security Interests

55

29.

Small Holdings

56

30.

Listing Rules

59

Page i

Constitution

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

A no liability public company

Constitution of Austpac Resources N.L. (ACN 002 264

057)

1. General

  1. Objects
    The Company is a no liability company and its sole objects are mining purposes.
  2. Name of Company
    The name of the Company is Austpac Resources N.L. (ACN 002 264 057).
  3. Status of Constitution Replaceable Rules
    1. This Constitution is adopted by the Company in substitution for any former memorandum and articles of association or constitution of the Company.
    2. The Replaceable Rules set out in the Act do not apply to the Company.
  5. Listing Rules
    In this Constitution, a reference to the Listing Rules only applies while the Company is included in the official list of the relevant Securities Exchange.
  6. Definitions
    The following definitions apply unless the context requires otherwise:
    1. Act means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and any regulations made under that Act or any statutory modification, amendment or re-enactment in force and any reference to any section, regulation, part or division is to that provision as so modified, amended or enacted;
    2. ASX means ASX Limited (ACN 008 624 691);
    3. Board means the Directors for the time being of the Company;
    4. business day means a day defined as such under the Listing Rules;
    5. call includes any instalment of a call and any amount due on allotment of any share;
    6. Chair includes an acting Chair under rule 10;
    7. Committee means a Committee to which powers have been delegated by the Board pursuant to rule 18.7;
    8. Company means Austpac Resources N.L. (ACN. 002 264 057);

Page 2

Constitution

  1. Constitution means the rules that comprise the constitution of the Company in force for the time being and as amended at any time;
  2. CS Facility means clearing and settlement facility as that term is defined in the Act;
  3. Director means a person appointed or elected from time to time to the office of Director of the Company in accordance with this Constitution and includes any alternate Director duly acting as a Director;
  4. Divestment Notice means a notice given under rule 29.1 to a Small Holder or a New Small Holder;
  5. Executive Director means a person appointed to that position pursuant to rule 17.3;
  6. Listing Rules means the Listing Rules of a Securities Exchange which are applicable while the Company is admitted to the official list of the relevant Securities Exchange, each as amended or replaced from time to time, except to the extent of any express waiver by the relevant Securities Exchange;
  7. Managing Director means the person appointed to that position pursuant to rule 17.1;
  8. Market Value in relation to a Share means the closing price on ASX of the Share;
  9. Marketable Parcel has the meaning given to the term 'marketable parcel' in the Listing
    Rules;
  10. New Small Holder is a shareholder who is the holder or a joint holder of a New Small Holding;
  11. New Small Holding means a holding of Shares created after the date on which this rule came into effect by the transfer of a parcel of Shares the aggregate Market Value of which at the time a proper transfer was initiated or a paper based transfer was lodged, was less than a Marketable Parcel of Shares;
  12. Office means the registered office from time to time of the Company;
  13. person and words importing persons include partnerships, associations and corporations unincorporated and incorporated by Ordinance, Act of Parliament or registration as well as individuals;
  14. PPSA means the Personal Property Securities Act 2009 (Cth);
  15. Register means the register of shareholders of the Company and includes a branch register of shareholders established pursuant to rule 20;
  16. Registered Address means the address of a shareholder specified on a transfer or any other address of which the shareholder notifies the Company as a place at which the shareholder will accept service of notices;
  17. Relevant Day in relation to a takeover scheme, means the day that is 14 days before the end of the period during which the offers under the takeover scheme remain open;

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Austpac Resources NL published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 05:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AUSTPAC RESOURCES N.L.
12:57aAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Annual Report – 29 December 2020
PU
12:57aAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Notice of Meeting and Proxy – 29 December 2020
PU
12:57aAUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : NL Constitution – 22 December 2020
PU
2019AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Extension of time to hold the 2019 AGM – 4 Decembe..
PU
2019AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Supplementary Notice of Deferred Annual General Meeting ..
PU
2019AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – 26 July 2019
PU
2019AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Update – 4 July 2019
PU
2018AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : 2018 Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Letter to Shareholder..
PU
2018AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : Shareholder Updated – 8 May 2018
PU
2018AUSTPAC RESOURCES N L : arranges a $1 million investment – 11 January 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,59  1,22  1,22 
Net income 2020 -0,23 M -0,18 M -0,18 M
Net Debt 2020 0,18 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,48 M 4,94 M 4,96 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart AUSTPAC RESOURCES N.L.
Duration : Period :
Austpac Resources N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Colin Iles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Terry Cuthbertson Non-Executive Chairman
John David Winter General Manager-Technology Development
Geoffrey R. Hiller Non-Executive Director
Kenneth Lee Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTPAC RESOURCES N.L.0.00%5
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED122.12%5 089
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED28.64%2 226
CENTAMIN PLC-2.80%1 918
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-14.51%736
IMDEX LIMITED12.54%480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ