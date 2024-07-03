Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") wishes to advise that Ms Chelsea Sheridan of Automic Group has resigned as Company Secretary of the Company, following her resignation from the Automic Group. The Board wishes to thank Ms Sheridan for her services to the Company.

Mr David Hwang and Mr Jose Bordogna are appointed as Joint Company Secretaries, effective immediately. For the purposes of Listing Rule 12.6, Mr Hwang will be appointed as the person responsible communication with ASX in relation to listing rule matters.

Mr Bordogna is the Company's Chief Financial Officer and will be adding this additional role to his duties.

Mr Hwang is a corporate lawyer, company secretary and advisor to Boards and management of ASX listed entities. Mr Hwang is the Managing Director of Confidant Partners, which provides ASX compliance, corporate legal, company secretarial and Board advisory services. Previously, David was a senior executive at a leading integrated technology solutions and professional services provider, where he led Australia's largest outsourced company secretarial and legal team.

In addition, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, the Company advises that effective today, the Company's registered office and postal address have changed to the following:

Level 5, 137-139 Bathurst Street, Sydney NSW 2000

