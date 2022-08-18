Australia and International : NAV 18 August 2022

Australia & International Holdings Limited
19th August 2022
Information Release
National Stock Exchange of Australia
Unaudited Net Asset Backing
The unaudited Net Asset Backing (NAV) for the ordinary shares of Australia & International Holdings Limited as at 18th August 2022 was $3.21 per share. The NAV is calculated on a post-tax basis, taking into account an estimate of (a) the potential tax for the current period earnings, and (b) the potential tax that would be payable if the portfolio of long-term investments was realised.
Saskia Jo
Company Secretary
