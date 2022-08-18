Log in
    AID   AU000000AID0

AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AID)
  Report
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2022-04-20
3.200 AUD   +1.59%
08/18AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL : NAV 18 August 2022
PU
08/11AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL : Change in Director's Interests - S Pritchard
PU
08/11AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL : NAV 11 August 2022
PU
Australia and International : NAV 18 August 2022

08/18/2022

08/18/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Australia & International Holdings Limited

ACN 009 706 414

GPO Box 1398

Level 4, 24 Little Edward Street

phone : (07)

3006 7200

BRISBANE QLD 4001

Spring Hill, Queensland, 4000

fax : (07)

3839 6964

19th August 2022

Information Release

National Stock Exchange of Australia

Unaudited Net Asset Backing

The unaudited Net Asset Backing (NAV) for the ordinary shares of Australia & International Holdings Limited as at 18th August 2022 was $3.21 per share. The NAV is calculated on a post-tax basis, taking into account an estimate of (a) the potential tax for the current period earnings, and (b) the potential tax that would be payable if the portfolio of long-term investments was realised.

Saskia Jo

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Australia & International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 03:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
