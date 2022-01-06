Log in
Australia and International : NAV 6 January 2022

01/06/2022 | 11:08pm EST
Australia & International Holdings Limited

ACN 009 706 414

GPO Box 1398

Level 4, 24 Little Edward Street

phone : (07)

3006 7200

BRISBANE QLD 4001

Spring Hill, Queensland, 4000

fax : (07)

3839 6964

6th January 2022

Information Release

National Stock Exchange of Australia

Unaudited Net Asset Backing

The unaudited Net Asset Backing (NAV) for the ordinary shares of Australia & International Holdings Limited as at 6th January 2022 was $3.19 per share. The NAV is calculated on a post-tax basis, taking into account an estimate of (a) the potential tax for the current period earnings, and (b) the potential tax that would be payable if the portfolio of long-term investments was realised.

Ian Davey

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Australia & International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
