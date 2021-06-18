Australia and International : NAV 17 Jun 2021

Australia & International Holdings Limited
18th June 2021
Information Release
National Stock Exchange of Australia
Unaudited Net Asset Backing
The unaudited Net Asset Backing (NAV) for the ordinary shares of Australia & International Holdings Limited as at 17th June 2021 was $3.18 per share. The NAV is calculated on a post-tax basis, taking into account an estimate of (a) the potential tax for the current period earnings, and (b) the potential tax that would be payable if the portfolio of long-term investments was realised.
Ian Davey
Company Secretary
