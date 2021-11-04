Log in
    AID   AU000000AID0

AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AID)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 10/25
3.05 AUD   0.00%
01:12aIssue of shares under a DRP
PU
10/18AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL : AGM 2021 Proxy Form
PU
10/18AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL : Notice of 2021 AGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Issue of shares under a DRP

11/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Application for Quotation of Additional Securities

File Reference:

I:OperationsProjectsNETS ProjectNSX install package USB keyIssuer DocumentsNSX Quotation of Additional Securities.doc

Application for quotation of additional securities

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION.....................................................................................................................

3

MORE INFORMATION AND SUBMISSION OF FORM:....................................................................

3

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT, APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF ADDITIONAL

SECURITIES AND AGREEMENT..........................................................................................

4

PART 1

- ALL ISSUES ...........................................................................................................

4

PART 2

- BONUS ISSUE OR PRO RATA ISSUE ................................................................

6

PART 3

- QUOTATION OF SECURITIES ..............................................................................

8

ADDITIONAL SECURITIES FORMING A NEW CLASS OF SECURITIES ..............................................

8

QUOTATION AGREEMENT.................................................................................................

10

Page 2 of 10

Application for quotation of additional securities

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

More Information and Submission of Form:

Further information can be obtained from and all applications should be sent to:

General Manager

National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited

PO BOX 283

Newcastle NSW 2300

Phone: 61 2 4929 6377

Fax: 61 2 4929 1556

http://www.nsxa.com.au

Page 3 of 10

Application for quotation of additional securities

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 11 March 2004.

Name of entity

Australia and International Holdings Ltd

ABN/ACN

009 706 414

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. Class of securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary

***2,392***, Two thousand three hundred and ninety two fully paid ordinary shares

3 Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary fully paid shares issued under a Dividend Reinvestment Plan on 3rd November 2021.

4

Do the securities rank equally in Yes

all respects from the date of

allotment with an existing class of

quoted securities?

If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
    distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Page 4 of 10

Application for quotation of additional securities

5

Issue price or consideration

$3.27 per fully paid ordinary share

6

Purpose of the issue

Issued under a Dividend Reinvestment Plan

(If issued as consideration for the

acquisition of assets, clearly

identify those assets)

  1. Dates of entering securities into
    uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
  2. Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
  3. Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX (including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
  4. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

5th November 2021

Number

Class

1,659,589

Ordinary

Number

Class

Nil

Ordinary

Fully entitled

Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Australia & International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
