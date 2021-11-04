Issue of shares under a DRP
www.nsxa.com.au
ABN: 11 000 902 063
Application for Quotation of Additional Securities
File Reference:
I:OperationsProjectsNETS ProjectNSX install package USB keyIssuer DocumentsNSX Quotation of Additional Securities.doc
Application for quotation of additional securities
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION.....................................................................................................................
3
M
ORE I NFORMATION AND S UBMISSION OF F ORM:....................................................................
3
NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT, APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF ADDITIONAL
SECURITIES AND AGREEMENT..........................................................................................
4
PART 1
- ALL ISSUES ...........................................................................................................
4
PART 2
- BONUS ISSUE OR PRO RATA ISSUE ................................................................
6
PART 3
- QUOTATION OF SECURITIES ..............................................................................
8
ADDITIONAL SECURITIES FORMING A NEW CLASS OF SECURITIES ..............................................
8
QUOTATION AGREEMENT.................................................................................................
10
Page 2 of 10
Application for quotation of additional securities
Introduction
To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:
Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).
More Information and Submission of Form:
Further information can be obtained from and all applications should be sent to:
General Manager
National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited
PO BOX 283
Newcastle NSW 2300
Phone: 61 2 4929 6377
Fax: 61 2 4929 1556
http://www.nsxa.com.au
Page 3 of 10
Application for quotation of additional securities
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 11 March 2004.
Name of entity
Australia and International Holdings Ltd
ABN/ACN
009 706 414
We (the entity) give NSX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
Class of securities issued or to be issued
Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary
***2,392***, Two thousand three hundred and ninety two fully paid ordinary shares
3 Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary fully paid shares issued under a Dividend Reinvestment Plan on 3rd November 2021.
4
Do the securities rank equally in Yes
all respects from the date of
allotment with an existing class of
quoted securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Page 4 of 10
Application for quotation of additional securities
5
Issue price or consideration
$3.27 per fully paid ordinary share
6
Purpose of the issue
Issued under a Dividend Reinvestment Plan
(If issued as consideration for the
acquisition of assets, clearly
identify those assets)
Dates of entering securities into
uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
Number and class of all securities quoted on NSX ( including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
Number and class of all securities not quoted on NSX ( including the securities in clause 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
5
th November 2021
Number
Class
1,659,589
Ordinary
Number
Class
Nil
Ordinary
Fully entitled
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Australia & International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2021
0,18 M
0,13 M
0,13 M
Net income 2021
0,11 M
0,08 M
0,08 M
Net cash 2021
0,01 M
0,01 M
0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021
45,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
5,05 M
3,75 M
3,77 M
EV / Sales 2020
21,2x
EV / Sales 2021
28,0x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart AUSTRALIA AND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.