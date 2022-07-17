Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
21.64 AUD   -1.32%
05:53pAustralia's ANZ to buy Suncorp's banking unit for $3.3 billion
RE
05:44pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Acquisition and Equity Raising Investor Pack
PU
04:44pANZ Maintains Collective Provisions Amid Economic Outlook Risks
DJ
ANZ Maintains Collective Provisions Amid Economic Outlook Risks

07/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. maintains its collective provisions balance, albeit a level higher than before the pandemic, as it takes into account risks to the domestic and global economic outlook from factors such as higher inflation and interest rates.

In a trading update for the three months through June, the Australian lender said it had set aside 3.78 billion Australian dollars (US$2.57 billion) at the end of June, which was A$403 million higher than pre-Covid levels at Sep. 30, 2019.

"This was a pleasing quarter where all our businesses performed, particularly our home loan business in Australia. While rising inflation and interest rates are starting to impact some customers, household and business balance sheets remain strong," said Chief Executive Shayne Elliott.

ANZ said that strong lending and margin momentum was evident across all its major businesses in the third quarter, with revenue up 5%. Its Australian home-loan business grew by A$2.0 billion in 3Q.

"We remain on track to grow in line with the Australian major banks before the end of the financial year and are delivering growth with an eye to maintaining margin performance and credit quality," said ANZ.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-17-22 1844ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -1.32% 21.64 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
KKR & CO. INC. 5.26% 48.24 Delayed Quote.-35.25%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 147 M 12 346 M 12 346 M
Net income 2022 6 455 M 4 392 M 4 392 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 6,64%
Capitalization 60 558 M 41 199 M 41 199 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 39 529
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-21.34%41 199
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%140 225
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-8.96%62 614
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.11%57 586
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.41%54 201
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-4.41%48 180