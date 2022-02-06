ANZ Mulls Increase to Current A$1.5 Billion Share Buyback

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said it could expand its share buyback, despite recent headwinds that include a reduction in its net interest margin.

ANZ said it had bought back stock worth 1.015 billion Australian dollars (US$722 million) of a planned A$1.5 billion share-repurchase program at the end of January.

"ANZ's capital position continues to provide flexibility to return further surplus capital to shareholders and ANZ is considering increasing the size of the current on-market buy-back," the lender said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

ANZ said its net interest margin was down 8 basis points in the three months through December and down 5 basis points on an underlying basis. It attributed the reduction mostly to "a lower exit rate at the full year (versus the second half average) and a continuation of the structural headwinds impacting the sector."

"The impact of rising rates, predominantly in New Zealand, and recent deposit pricing changes are expected to moderate these ongoing headwinds in the second quarter," ANZ said.

In its Australian home loans business, ANZ said its balance sheet grew slightly in the first quarter and that it was focused on limiting the loss of existing customers and managing margins given high levels of refinancing activity in the sector.

"Revenue within ANZ's Markets business for the month of October was softer given trading conditions," ANZ said. "While subsequent months have performed more in line with fiscal 2021 revenue trends, the softer start in October will likely impact first-half performance."

ANZ added that its common equity tier one ratio--a measure of its ability to withstand financial shocks--was 11.65% at the end of December.

