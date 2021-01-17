Log in
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/15
24.66 AUD   +0.24%
Australia, NZ dollars weaker on soft U.S. data

01/17/2021 | 11:30pm EST
SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were slightly lower on Monday, as a softening U.S. economic outlook turned investors cautious even as data showed China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter of last year.

The Aussie eased off 14 basis points to be at $0.7694 at midday, recovering from a one-week low of $0.7679 earlier in the session. The risk-sensitive currency ended last week 0.83% lower.

The kiwi dollar was unchanged at $0.7128, down 0.72% since the beginning of the month.

Trading was subdued ahead of a U.S. holiday on Monday while weak U.S. data on Friday and a rising virus toll worldwide had cast doubts on global growth prospects, analysts said.

"Optimism is being challenged as the reality of a tough few months is upon us," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts wrote in a note to clients. "The near-term outlook for consumption, the main driver of economic growth, is poor."

The world's second-largest economy on Monday showed it picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic raged unabated.

That followed global selloff of shares on Friday as hopes of a fiscal boost from a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan were smothered by the prospect of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China.

"The AUD has been driven by the equity market sell-off in the U.S. on Friday. In particular, the losses in crude oil and copper," Steven Dooley, APAC currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions said.

New Zealand government bonds were slightly lower, sending yields half a basis points lower across the curve.

Australian government bond futures were mostly unchanged. (Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.24% 24.66 End-of-day quote.8.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.76843 Delayed Quote.0.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.56% 54.56 Delayed Quote.9.17%
WTI -0.41% 51.911 Delayed Quote.11.60%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 698 M 13 627 M 13 627 M
Net income 2021 4 938 M 3 802 M 3 802 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 69 666 M 53 771 M 53 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 37 506
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 24,29 AUD
Last Close Price 24,66 AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED8.63%53 771
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.11.10%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.14%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.58%272 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.92%201 531
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.36%198 870
