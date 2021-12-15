Australia and New Zealand Banking : 2021 Annual General Meeting - CEO Address

CEO ADDRESS

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

16 December 2021

Melbourne

Thank you Paul and good morning.

I would also like to extend my welcome to you today and acknowledge the Wurundjeri People as the traditional owners of the land from which we are broadcasting this morning.

As already mentioned, the on-going pandemic has created challenges for all of us. While many uncertainties remain there are good reasons to be optimistic about the economies in our key markets.

Hopefully high community vaccination rates will contribute to a rebound in summer trading and deliver a substantial economic bounce in the coming months.

And while the initial damage of COVID has receded, and life is slowly getting back to normal, the emergence of the Omicron variant in the last couple of weeks is an important reminder that unpredictable challenges remain.

There will be new variants and Governments will need to take the necessary steps to adjust to living with the virus.

There are also COVID-induced labour shortages and supply chain bottlenecks with which we will all need to contend with.

As we know, when confronted with rapid change, many in the community will adapt and thrive. But some will continue to struggle.

Fortunately, at ANZ, our strong sense of purpose, our robust balance sheet and experienced management team mean we

