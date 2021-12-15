Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : 2021 Annual General Meeting - CEO Address

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
16 December 2021

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

2021 Annual General Meeting - CEO Address

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) today released its 2021 Annual General Meeting - CEO Address.

It has been approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee.

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

CEO ADDRESS

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

16 December 2021

Melbourne

Thank you Paul and good morning.

I would also like to extend my welcome to you today and acknowledge the Wurundjeri People as the traditional owners of the land from which we are broadcasting this morning.

As already mentioned, the on-going pandemic has created challenges for all of us. While many uncertainties remain there are good reasons to be optimistic about the economies in our key markets.

Hopefully high community vaccination rates will contribute to a rebound in summer trading and deliver a substantial economic bounce in the coming months.

And while the initial damage of COVID has receded, and life is slowly getting back to normal, the emergence of the Omicron variant in the last couple of weeks is an important reminder that unpredictable challenges remain.

There will be new variants and Governments will need to take the necessary steps to adjust to living with the virus.

There are also COVID-induced labour shortages and supply chain bottlenecks with which we will all need to contend with.

As we know, when confronted with rapid change, many in the community will adapt and thrive. But some will continue to struggle.

Fortunately, at ANZ, our strong sense of purpose, our robust balance sheet and experienced management team mean we

1.

are well positioned to help our customers through the uncertain period ahead.

Whether it's our support of Government-backed loan schemes or working with individual customers on what's right for them…we will continue to support our customers and the economic recovery of Australia and New Zealand and all our markets.

Financial Results

While Paul has covered our financial performance in some detail, I want to give my perspective on how we performed in financial year '21, particularly at a divisional level.

In our largest business, Australian Retail & Commercial, we delivered a good margin performance and grew pre-provision and after-tax profit.

Home Loan revenue grew more than 10% and while this was a good outcome, the total number of home loans we have on our books fell during the second half.

This was due to a couple of factors.

Firstly, customers were paying down loans faster. Secondly, the speed with which we were able to process an increasing number of applications just wasn't sufficient.

As shareholders would expect, we took urgent action to fix these processing issues by materially increasing our assessment capacity as well as simplifying and automating processes.

We also appointed our Chief Data Officer Emma Grey, an expert in data and automation, to temporarily lead the Australian operations team.

2.

While it is still early days and there is still much to do, I'm pleased to see improvements in our processing times and a modest return to balance sheet growth.

Turning to New Zealand where we had one our strongest performances ever.

Revenue and profit were both up strongly while the investment required to comply with the Reserve Bank's BS11 regulation will finish in 2022 - well ahead of schedule.

Our bank in New Zealand remains a well-run business providing critical diversification at an important time.

Institutional had another good year delivering earnings well above the cost of capital.

As you know, there has been significant work undertaken in recent years to simplify and focus the Institutional business and we are now well positioned to take advantage of the 'structural tailwinds' we see impacting the sector over the coming years.

Environmental Sustainability

The most significant of these tailwinds is the rapid transformation of how the world produces, distributes and consumes energy.

Literally trillions of dollars will be invested by 2050, making it one of the global mega-trends impacting banking and society more generally.

The reason for this is that for the world to decarbonise, a series of things are taking place.

Firstly, the sectors that can decarbonise, such as vehicle fleets and manufacturing, are doing so at a rapid rate.

3.

This takes considerable investment.

At the same time, new sources of green electricity, improved battery storage, different distribution networks and hydrogen solutions will be developed with increased urgency.

Again, significant investment will be required.

And this change is also impacting financial markets - particularly around how climate risk is assessed, managed, reported and priced.

Your bank is embracing this challenge and as Australia's only truly regional bank, we are well placed to shape and support the required transition.

Our strength in the natural resources sector means we have deep relationships with those companies that will lead the transition.

And with our dominant position in trade finance, debt capital markets and syndicated loans, we are starting from a position of strength.

In fact, we estimate we already have a share of around 5% of global flows in the Sustainable Finance market.

To put this in better perspective, this year alone we participated in 81 transactions with total deal size of $119bn while our direct lending to renewables has increased significantly to $1.4 billion.

This isn't just a shift happening at the big-end-of-town.

We have already helped finance around 1,000 SME business customers to reduce their emissions, such as our partnership with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to finance zero emission electric city buses in NSW.

4.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
