Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ NZ announces redemption of its NZ$500m Capital Notes

19 November 2021
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited announces redemption of its NZ$500m Capital Notes
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited today announced on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) that it has elected to redeem its NZ$500 million mandatory convertible perpetual subordinated securities (NZ Capital Notes) on 31 December 2021. The NZ Capital Notes constitute Additional Tier 1 capital for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited on a Level 2 basis.
