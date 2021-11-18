Log in
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ NZ announces redemption of its NZ$500m Capital Notes

11/18/2021 | 03:43pm EST
19 November 2021

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited announces redemption of its NZ$500m Capital Notes

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited today announced on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) that it has elected to redeem its NZ$500 million mandatory convertible perpetual subordinated securities (NZ Capital Notes) on 31 December 2021. The NZ Capital Notes constitute Additional Tier 1 capital for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited on a Level 2 basis.

Yours faithfully

Simon Pordage

Company Secretary

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 20:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
