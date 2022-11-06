Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-11-04 am EDT
25.50 AUD   -0.70%
05:52pAustralia And New Zealand Banking : ANZ appoints General Manager for Institutional Property & Health
PU
11/02Australia And New Zealand Banking : ANZ Cashrewards and instalment plans launches in App
PU
11/02Australia And New Zealand Banking : Ten high-performing businesses selected for 2023 ANZ Business Growth Program
PU
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ appoints General Manager for Institutional Property & Health

11/06/2022 | 05:52pm EST
She will report to ANZ Managing Director, Institutional Australia & Papua New Guinea, Tammy Medard.

Ms Scotney will re-join ANZ following almost three years as Head of Corporate for New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory at National Australia Bank (NAB), where she built on her proven experience working with corporate and property businesses.

Prior to her time at NAB, Jo spent almost 15 years with ANZ's Institutional bank where she held senior roles including leading Strategy and Execution for Institutional Australia, deal structuring and product & portfolio management roles.

Commenting on Ms Scotney's return to ANZ, Ms Medard said: "We are pleased to welcome Jo back to ANZ. She has vast experience working with Australia's corporate and property sector and an extensive background in structured financing spanning four continents."

Prior to her career in financial services, Ms Scotney qualified as a lawyer. She is based in Sydney and will start in the role early next year.

ANZ was recently named #1 Lead Institutional bank for Overall Market Penetration for the 7th consecutive year, according to the 2022 Peter Lee Associates Large Corporate and Institutional Relationship Banking Survey.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 22:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 21 197 M 13 665 M 13 665 M
Net income 2023 7 463 M 4 811 M 4 811 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 6,14%
Capitalization 76 136 M 49 085 M 49 085 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
