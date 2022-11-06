Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ appoints General Manager for Institutional Property & Health

She will report to ANZ Managing Director, Institutional Australia & Papua New Guinea, Tammy Medard.

Ms Scotney will re-join ANZ following almost three years as Head of Corporate for New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory at National Australia Bank (NAB), where she built on her proven experience working with corporate and property businesses.

Prior to her time at NAB, Jo spent almost 15 years with ANZ's Institutional bank where she held senior roles including leading Strategy and Execution for Institutional Australia, deal structuring and product & portfolio management roles.

Commenting on Ms Scotney's return to ANZ, Ms Medard said: "We are pleased to welcome Jo back to ANZ. She has vast experience working with Australia's corporate and property sector and an extensive background in structured financing spanning four continents."

Prior to her career in financial services, Ms Scotney qualified as a lawyer. She is based in Sydney and will start in the role early next year.

ANZ was recently named #1 Lead Institutional bank for Overall Market Penetration for the 7th consecutive year, according to the 2022 Peter Lee Associates Large Corporate and Institutional Relationship Banking Survey.

