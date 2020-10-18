Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ appoints Head of Corporate Finance, International

In the role, Mr Corrin will jointly report to Christina Tonkin, Managing Director, Corporate Finance and Farhan Faruqui, Group Executive, International.

Mr Corrin has more than 30 years' experience in financial services across Asia and the UK, with more than 10 years at ANZ. Prior to this role, he was Head of Loan Syndications for ANZ's International business. He will continue to be based in Hong Kong.

Ms Tonkin said: 'We are pleased to have John's experience and market expertise lead ANZ's Corporate Finance business across our international network, particularly as our customers work through unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19.'

Gavin Chappell, currently Head of Loan Syndications for the Australian business, has also had his responsibilities expanded to leading the bank's global loan underwriting activities. Mr Chappell will continue to be based in Sydney, reporting to Ms Tonkin.

Corporate Finance is a newly-created unit within the Institutional Division and headed by Christina Tonkin in Sydney. The business includes sustainable finance, asset finance, leveraged finance, project finance, export finance, loan syndications and corporate advisory as well as the resources, energy and infrastructure relationship teams.

ANZ operates in 33 markets around the world.

