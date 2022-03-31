Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ commences joint venture with Worldline

News Release

For release: 1 April 2022

ANZ commences joint venture with Worldline

ANZ today announced the commencement of ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, a joint venture with leading European payments provider Worldline.

The new joint venture will provide ANZ Australia's small business, commercial and institutional customers in Australia with access to market-leading point-of-sale and online payment technology.

Under the newly formed merchant acquiring group, originally announced in December 2020, ANZ and Worldline hold 49% and 51% interest respectively.

The sale of ANZ's Merchant Acquiring Business (MAB) to the joint venture provides ANZ with ~8bps of Level 2 Group CET1 capital.1

1 A summary of the MAB transaction and contribution to ANZ financial performance was provided in ANZ's news release of 15 December 2020. The final gain on sale is expected to be ~$320m and remains subject to closing adjustments. The profit and loss impact of the sale will be included in ANZ's Cash Profit in first half 2022 and highlighted as a Large / Notable item.

