    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ commences joint venture with Worldline

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
News Release

For release: 1 April 2022

ANZ commences joint venture with Worldline

ANZ today announced the commencement of ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, a joint venture with leading European payments provider Worldline.

The new joint venture will provide ANZ Australia's small business, commercial and institutional customers in Australia with access to market-leading point-of-sale and online payment technology.

Under the newly formed merchant acquiring group, originally announced in December 2020, ANZ and Worldline hold 49% and 51% interest respectively.

The sale of ANZ's Merchant Acquiring Business (MAB) to the joint venture provides ANZ with ~8bps of Level 2 Group CET1 capital.1

For media enquiries contact:

Lucille Keen,

Media Relations Manager Tel: +61 481 097 803

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

1 A summary of the MAB transaction and contribution to ANZ financial performance was provided in ANZ's news release of 15 December 2020. The final gain on sale is expected to be ~$320m and remains subject to closing adjustments. The profit and loss impact of the sale will be included in ANZ's Cash Profit in first half 2022 and highlighted as a Large / Notable item.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia ABN 11 005 357 522

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
