Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ commits $250,000 to help rural and regional communities through Seeds of Renewal

Celebrating 20 years in 2022, the program is administered by the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) and has provided more than $5 million to more than 800 community groups to help build vibrant and sustainable communities.

This year, the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program is offering a share of $250,000 to community organisations in remote, rural or regional locations for projects aligned to four focus areas:

Environmental sustainability : initiatives that restore and conserve the natural environment or which contribute to lower carbon emissions, water stewardship and waste minimisation;

: initiatives that restore and conserve the natural environment or which contribute to lower carbon emissions, water stewardship and waste minimisation; Financial wellbeing : particularly for under-represented and disadvantaged people in the community, including initiatives that improve economic participation. For example, building financial literacy and vocational skills and providing access to meaningful work;

: particularly for under-represented and disadvantaged people in the community, including initiatives that improve economic participation. For example, building financial literacy and vocational skills and providing access to meaningful work; Housing access : initiatives and programs that support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness or that provide supports for people living with disability; or

: initiatives and programs that support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness or that provide supports for people living with disability; or Projects that assist local communities to thrive.

ANZ Head of Agribusiness Mark Bennett said: "Now in its twentieth year, the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program has provided hundreds of groups in regional and rural Australia with funds to deliver projects to help their communities thrive. We are incredibly proud of the partnership and the contribution it has made to regional Australia," Mr Bennett said.

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said: "It's been a particularly tough year for many rural communities, with the impacts of COVID on top of fires, floods and drought. Programs like ANZ Seeds of Renewal offer funding to help the local groups that are the backbone of their communities address local needs, issues and opportunities in a way that will help create stronger places to live and work," Ms Egleton said.

Last year, ANZ and FRRR provided grants to 21 community groups for projects including: upgrading a facility that improves financial outcomes for indigenous women and girls in Port Lincoln; improving community meeting space for people with a disability in Atherton; and educating students in Coffs Harbour on career opportunities in bee propagation and environmental sustainability.

Applications open on 5 July and close 5pm AEST, 3 August 2022.

A grant seeker workshop will be held online from 1 - 2pm AEST, 12 July 2022.

For more information about ANZ Seeds of Renewal, or to apply for a grant visit FRRR's website.

