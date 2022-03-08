Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ increases allocation under Capital Notes 7 Bookbuild

For Release: 8 March 2022

ANZ increases allocation to $1.31 billion under ANZ Capital

Notes 7 Bookbuild

ANZ advised today that it had increased the ANZ Capital Notes 7 bookbuild allocation to $1.31 billion. The Offer remains open for applications from investors who have received a firm allocation from a Syndicate Broker.

Investors with a firm allocation from a Syndicate Broker should read the replacement prospectus in its entirety (which is available at capitalnotes.anz.com) and complete an application form accompanying the prospectus, if they have not already done so.

Allocations to applicants by a Syndicate Broker (including in respect of allocations under the Reinvestment Offer) are at the discretion of the Syndicate Broker.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

For investor enquiries about the ANZ Capital Notes 7 Offer please visit capitalnotes.anz.com or call the ANZ Information Line on 1800 113 399 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4010 (international) (Monday to Friday - 8:30am to 5:30pm AEDT).

For media enquiries only contact:

Stephen Ries, Head of Corporate Communications +61 409 655 551

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This announcement does not constitute financial product advice or an offer of any securities for sale. The securities referenced will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or resold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008