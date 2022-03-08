Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ increases allocation under Capital Notes 7 Bookbuild

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

For Release: 8 March 2022

ANZ increases allocation to $1.31 billion under ANZ Capital

Notes 7 Bookbuild

ANZ advised today that it had increased the ANZ Capital Notes 7 bookbuild allocation to $1.31 billion. The Offer remains open for applications from investors who have received a firm allocation from a Syndicate Broker.

Investors with a firm allocation from a Syndicate Broker should read the replacement prospectus in its entirety (which is available at capitalnotes.anz.com) and complete an application form accompanying the prospectus, if they have not already done so.

Allocations to applicants by a Syndicate Broker (including in respect of allocations under the Reinvestment Offer) are at the discretion of the Syndicate Broker.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

For investor enquiries about the ANZ Capital Notes 7 Offer please visit capitalnotes.anz.com or call the ANZ Information Line on 1800 113 399 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4010 (international) (Monday to Friday - 8:30am to 5:30pm AEDT).

For media enquiries only contact:

Stephen Ries, Head of Corporate Communications +61 409 655 551

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. This announcement does not constitute financial product advice or an offer of any securities for sale. The securities referenced will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or resold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ Centre Melbourne, Level 9A, 833 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
02:11aAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ increases allocation under Capital Notes 7 Bookbui..
PU
03/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHBC - interest payment details
PU
03/07AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence rises
PU
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ Australian Job Ads a new high
PU
03/06AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/03AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/02MOVES-ANZ appoints Mark Evans as Singapore country head
RE
03/02AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Mark Evans appointed Country Head Singapore, Head of S..
PU
03/01AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 747 M 13 009 M 13 009 M
Net income 2022 6 031 M 4 421 M 4 421 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 69 878 M 51 222 M 51 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,00 AUD
Average target price 29,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-9.12%51 222
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%163 090
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%83 114
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%67 701
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)14.91%59 623
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.-2.81%39 019