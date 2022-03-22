Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ introduces ANZ Plus - a powerful new banking service

ANZ Plus features

ANZ Plus transforms how people join the bank and open accounts

Customers can join ANZ Plus in minutes, with either an Australian passport or Australian driver's license, and a selfie to verify their identity.

A new multi-goal savings account to help people save towards their goals

ANZ Plus includes a multi-goal savings account that allows customers to set and track up to 99 savings goals, without having to open a new account each time, and each goal can be beautifully displayed with an image. Tiered interest can be earned on money in all savings goals, without the need to maintain a minimum balance or count transactions1. A target amount, date, and one-off or regular transfers can be selected for each goal.

Money Tiles provide insights to help people better understand their money

The Spending Summary Tile automatically categorises and adds up spending by week, month, or year, making it easy to spot trends in spending. The Spend Less Than You Earn Tile provides a snapshot of money in, and money out, providing visibility over what is earned and what is spent. Additional Money Tiles that provide useful insights will be added regularly.

Not just yesterday's transactions, but tomorrow's transactions as well

As well as having the option to search through previous transactions, customers can look ahead to get an idea of what's coming next. In the new subscription economy, people have many services that charge them regularly, like Spotify or Netflix. This is where the Upcoming Expenses Predictor comes in. The more ANZ Plus is used, the better it can be at predicting regular bills and subscriptions so customers can see what might be coming up before they get charged.

Introducing ANZ Plus coaches for expert support

The ANZ Plus app is designed to allow customers to self-serve for many of their basic banking needs and card controls, but ANZ Plus coaches will also be on hand to help when needed. Our ANZ Plus coaches are trained in our tools and approach to financial wellbeing and are just a message away with our secure in-app chat.

No monthly account fees

ANZ Plus has no monthly account fees and the ANZ Save multi-goal savings account has a competitive rate of interest on balances less than $250,000 without the need to maintain a minimum balance or limit withdrawals each month1.

For more information visit: https://www.anz.com.au/plus/

For a video tour of ANZ Plus, visit https://www.anz.com.au/plus/tour/

This information is general and might not be right for you. The Financial Services Guide, Target Market Determination and ANZ Plus and ANZ Save Accounts T&Cs are available at www.anz.com/anzplus. You should read them before deciding to apply for or keep these products. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 AFSL 234527

1. Interest is tiered with different rates applying depending on your ANZ Save balance. Balance must be greater than zero. See https://www.anz.com.au/plus for more information. Rates are subject to change.