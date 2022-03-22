Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ introduces ANZ Plus - a powerful new banking service

03/22/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANZ Plus features

ANZ Plus transforms how people join the bank and open accounts

Customers can join ANZ Plus in minutes, with either an Australian passport or Australian driver's license, and a selfie to verify their identity.

A new multi-goal savings account to help people save towards their goals

ANZ Plus includes a multi-goal savings account that allows customers to set and track up to 99 savings goals, without having to open a new account each time, and each goal can be beautifully displayed with an image. Tiered interest can be earned on money in all savings goals, without the need to maintain a minimum balance or count transactions1. A target amount, date, and one-off or regular transfers can be selected for each goal.

Money Tiles provide insights to help people better understand their money

The Spending Summary Tile automatically categorises and adds up spending by week, month, or year, making it easy to spot trends in spending. The Spend Less Than You Earn Tile provides a snapshot of money in, and money out, providing visibility over what is earned and what is spent. Additional Money Tiles that provide useful insights will be added regularly.

Not just yesterday's transactions, but tomorrow's transactions as well

As well as having the option to search through previous transactions, customers can look ahead to get an idea of what's coming next. In the new subscription economy, people have many services that charge them regularly, like Spotify or Netflix. This is where the Upcoming Expenses Predictor comes in. The more ANZ Plus is used, the better it can be at predicting regular bills and subscriptions so customers can see what might be coming up before they get charged.

Introducing ANZ Plus coaches for expert support
 The ANZ Plus app is designed to allow customers to self-serve for many of their basic banking needs and card controls, but ANZ Plus coaches will also be on hand to help when needed. Our ANZ Plus coaches are trained in our tools and approach to financial wellbeing and are just a message away with our secure in-app chat.

No monthly account fees

ANZ Plus has no monthly account fees and the ANZ Save multi-goal savings account has a competitive rate of interest on balances less than $250,000 without the need to maintain a minimum balance or limit withdrawals each month1.

For more information visit: https://www.anz.com.au/plus/

For a video tour of ANZ Plus, visit https://www.anz.com.au/plus/tour/

This information is general and might not be right for you. The Financial Services Guide, Target Market Determination and ANZ Plus and ANZ Save Accounts T&Cs are available at www.anz.com/anzplus. You should read them before deciding to apply for or keep these products. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 AFSL 234527

1. Interest is tiered with different rates applying depending on your ANZ Save balance. Balance must be greater than zero. See https://www.anz.com.au/plus for more information. Rates are subject to change.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
03/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ introduces ANZ Plus - a powerful new banking servi..
PU
03/22AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/21AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence plunges amid soaring inflation exp..
PU
03/20AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Notice Corporations Act Subsection 259C(2)
PU
03/17AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/15AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Update - Notification of buy-back - ANZ
PU
03/14AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZ - wholesale debt ANZHAR - interest payment details
PU
03/14AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : Consumer Confidence sours as inflation expectations su..
PU
03/14AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ANZPE Suspension from official quotation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 763 M 13 205 M 13 205 M
Net income 2022 6 056 M 4 502 M 4 502 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 77 214 M 57 404 M 57 404 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 39 684
Free-Float -
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,67 AUD
Average target price 29,60 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Michael Liarakos Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.25%57 083
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%158 910
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.12.61%74 286
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%67 984
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.68%57 339
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.-13.24%36 379