MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED

(ANZ)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Australia and New Zealand Banking : ANZ makes strategic investment in Aider, enhancing digital SME offering

11/15/2020 | 05:01pm EST

The investment through ANZi Ventures will support growth and allow Aider to develop its two early-stage products; the Aider App, which provides instant insights into cash flow and integrates weather and news data, and the Advisory Intelligence Portal, which provides bookkeepers and accountants with key financial data.

ANZi Ventures Managing Director Ron Spector said: 'Aider's instant insights and accounting software integrations will save business owners valuable time, so they can focus on other important elements to help them grow.

'This investment aligns with our focus on building g relationships with emerging growth companies that can support our customers. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Aider and hope to offer their innovative solutions to our customers in the near future,' Mr Spector said.

CEO and Founder of Aider, Brendan Roberts said the investment was a two-way relationship for his team. 'In addition to helping Aider grow, ANZ's support means we will be able to offer enhanced products and services to our business customers and accountants.

'Together, Aider and ANZ will innovate solutions that address SME cash flow problems and enhance the relationships businesses have with their advisors,' Mr Roberts said.

ANZi Ventures is a part of ANZi's innovation and investments team that make investments with a focus on four key areas: homeownership, trade and capital flows, small and medium businesses, and open data.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2020 22:00:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 17 646 M 12 823 M 12 823 M
Net income 2021 4 606 M 3 347 M 3 347 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 58 353 M 42 310 M 42 405 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 37 506
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 21,42 AUD
Last Close Price 20,58 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Chairman
Michelle Jablko Chief Financial Officer
Gerard Florian Group Executive-Technology
Paula Jane Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-16.44%42 310
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.16%347 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%254 490
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.34%233 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.14%194 720
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.30%161 272
